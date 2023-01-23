Spider-Man: No Way Home scrapped plans include Mysterio returning to murder Aunt May

New storyboard concept art for Spider-Man: No Way Home reveals that there was a version of the movie pitched in which Jake Gyllenhall’s Mysterio returned for the third film and was actually the villain responsible for the death of Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May.

Phil Langone – a storyboard artist for No Way Home – has revealed that there was once a plan for the movie to bring Jake Gylehnall’s Mysterio back and that Aunt May’s death would have been a completely different scene to what was shown in the final product.

Langone posted the storyboard image on Instagram, with the caption explaining what this different version of the movie would have looked like. The full Instagram post can be viewed via the link here:

“This version happened under an elevated train next to Peter’s school. JJ Jameson is a TMZ-style street reporter. Part of the idea being explored was Spidey is one of the strongest superheroes, but he holds back because he doesn’t want to kill anyone. But what would it sort of look like if Spidey went berserker mode. Kind of never finished, but was fun to play with. There’s another half to this where Spidey wails on the fishbowl.”

While Spider-Man: No Way Home was a massive hit with fans of the web-slinger, some were disappointed that Mysterio did not return for the movie as a way to properly round off the sinister six.

Of course in the final edit of No Way Home, Willem Defoe’s Green Goblin ends up killing Aunt May, with the character sadly passing away just after she utters the iconic “with great power, comes great responsibility line.” This tragic moment serves as a catalyst for Tom Holland’s desire for revenge. However, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are able to help Holland work through his pain by sharing their own experiences as Spider-Man from their own dimensions.

However, there is still a chance that the character could come back in a future Spider-Man film.