Is Beyond the Spider-Verse delayed until 2027? “Scrapped” rumor explained

According to a new report, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has been mostly “scrapped” and punted to 2027 – but it may not be true.

Across the Spider-Verse swung into cinemas last year, with its cliffhanger ending teeing up the third and final chapter of Miles Morales’ story for release in 2024.

Obviously, as I’m sure you’ve gathered, that hasn’t come to pass. The sequel was originally slated to drop in late March this year, but then postponed indefinitely, with the film “deep in production” since at least August, according to star Karan Soni.

Article continues after ad

With so much speculation surrounding Tom Holland’s MCU return in Spider-Man 4, a shocking report has alleged Spider-Verse 3 could be delayed as far as 2027 as part of a major creative overhaul.

Beyond the Spider-Verse delay isn’t “particularly accurate”

Sony Pictures

In Jeff Sneider’s latest newsletter, he noted how Beyond the Spider-Verse’s lack of release date indicated it may not make it to theaters in 2025.

Article continues after ad

“2026 seems perfectly doable, but I’m told that it would be extremely unlikely that Sony would want to release an animated Spider-Man movie and a live-action Spider-Man movie in the same calendar year, as the studio is better off staggering those two franchises,” it reads.

Article continues after ad

Then comes the jaw-dropping claim: “So not only is 2027 more likely for that reason alone, but over Labor Day Weekend, I heard that Sony scrapped most of Beyond the Spider-Verse for creative reasons, and because of that decision, the movie would be unlikely to debut before 2027 given the detailed animation it requires.”

That would be an enormous delay, considering (when it was titled Across the Spider-Verse: Part 2) the movie was planned for a late 2023 release.

Article continues after ad

Understandably, fans have been left upset and angry by the prospect of having to wait so long.

However, the trilogy’s composer Daniel Pemberton addressed the report on X/Twitter. “Don’t really ever want to weigh in on this sort of stuff BUT would you ever believe there could sometimes be stuff on the internet that might not always be particularly accurate? Hmmmm,” he wrote.

Article continues after ad

It seems like Beyond the Spider-Verse will arrive sooner than 2027… but don’t get too excited just yet.

Article continues after ad

So, when is Beyond the Spider-Verse coming out?

Sony Pictures

While it still doesn’t have an official release date, Beyond the Spider-Verse is expected to hit cinemas in late 2025, if not early 2026.

Sony removed the movie from its theatrical schedule during the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes in 2023, and it’s yet to give it another firm date. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller did warn fans (via Digital Spy) that it’ll be released “when it’s ready”, so don’t expect a date until they’re sure they’ll meet it.

Article continues after ad

Production reportedly resumed in December last year and has been ongoing through 2024.

Soni, who voices Spider-Man India, told the ETimes: “That movie is deep in production. It’s animation, so it’s different and takes a long time. We’ll see when it’s ready and when it ends up coming out, but I’m really excited.”

Article continues after ad

In other words, sit tight. In the meantime, check out our ranking of the best superhero movies ever made, all of the Marvel movies ranked worst to best, and other new movies to watch this month.