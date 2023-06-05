Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse theory fixes massive Morbius plot hole

The widely-acclaimed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is not only drawing praise for its heartwarming story and animation, but also how it fixed one of Sony’s worse in-universe movies.

Across the Spider-Verse is already being hailed as one of, if not the, greatest Spider-Man movies ever put to film.

The movie’s deft crossing of the multiverse, its ability to handle multiple characters, and the incredible leap in animation have audiences and critics agreeing it’s one of the year’s best movies.

Article continues after ad

But, a new theory posits that the movie is actually so good that it may have fixed another movie within the live-action Spider-Verse. Warning: Spoilers for Across the Spider-Verse will follow.

Across the Spider-Verse may explain Morbius post-credit scene

At the start of Across the Spider-Verse, Ghost Spider (aka Gwen Stacy) battles a Renaissance-era Vulture who has been pulled into her universe. She eventually defeats him with the help of Spider-Woman and Spider-Man 2099, but some noted that this wasn’t the first time Vulture was pulled into another universe.

Article continues after ad

Viewers saw a similar scene in the post-credits of Morbius, where Adrian Toomes from the MCU was pulled into the Sony live action universe, joining Morbius. But this confused fans, who believed Morbius misunderstood how Dr. Strange’s spell (which presumably brought all the Sony villains into the MCU, along with Venom) worked.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

According to this new theory, these villains were pulled into different universes not because of Dr. Strange’s spell, but because of rips in reality left over from Kingpin’s supercollider that was used during the events of Into the Spider-Verse.

Article continues after ad

Sony Pictures

It’s unclear just how much those multiversal rifts interacted with the No Way Home spell, whether one caused or amplified the other, but the path through the mulitverse has more branches than viewers previously thought.

Vulture’s proclamation then, that he ended up in a new universe because of Spider-Man, was proven to be true… just not by the Spidey he thought.