Across the Spider-Verse producers take action after global sound complaints

Though it’s already proving to be a box office success, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been hit with sound complaints, so much so that producers are taking action against the issue.

As we said in our review, Across the Spider-Verse is a “spectacular sequel,” although we did note that “sometimes the sheer amount of voices talking at you may make it hard to grasp what’s being said” – there are more than 200 Spider-People to take note of, after all.

This may have exacerbated the sound-related complaints, as a flurry of viewers have taken to social media to say the start of the movie in particular was difficult to hear in theaters. One tweeted that the film was “solid,” but asked: “wtf was up with the audio in the beginning, that wasn’t just me right?” Another wrote on Reddit: “You could barely hear the dialogue. Hopefully it’s fixed soon for a rewatch.”

Clearly this isn’t a standalone issue, as one of the film’s co-writers and producers has been taking action in a bid to ensure viewers get the full Spidey experience.

Across the Spider-Verse taking action on sound complaints

Taking to Twitter, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse co-writer and producer Phil Lord wrote: “Spider-Verse friends! If you get to the theater early and you want a fun mission, ask someone to check that the theater volume is set at reference (7)! If it sounds a bit quiet, invite them to turn it up a touch to 7.5! If they give you flack… tell them we said it was okay.”

Alongside the message, he shared a photo of a pile of stickers intended to gift to projectionists who play the film at full volume, which read: “I played Spider-Verse at full volume because I’m awesome.”

Dozens of people have commented on the post to share their experiences with the sound, with one writing: “My screening was so hard to hear.” Another said: “Mine also started tinny, but the dude next to me asked his wife and then me, then went to request it louder on his own. Real hero.”

“Ahhhh so this is a thing? I saw it twice at the AMC century city. It did seem pretty quiet in the IMAX,” added a third, while a fourth chimed in: “Audio was way quiet at our showing which removed much of the emotional punch of the first sequence. I got up and asked for more volume and they were super cool about it. Made a big difference. Loved the show.”

The comments mirror many of those shared before Lord’s post, which ultimately argue that the sound was either echoey or tinny at the start, but eventually sorted itself out – and overall, audiences love the sequel.

Hopefully now awareness has been raised about the issue, viewers will know what to do if they find themselves in the same situation at their local cinema.

