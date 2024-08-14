Spider-Man 4 may turn into fans’ worst-case scenario after concerning update

The upcoming Spider-Man 4 may not answer the cliffhanger ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home. In fact, it may not answer any questions, as a new leak hints the film may be set on Battleworld.

Spider-Man 4 may be landing smack in between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. According to scooper My Cosmic Circus, the MCU’s Spider-Man 4 is targeting a July 2026 release date.

Marvel currently does not have any on its calendar for that timeframe, though it did remove an untitled film from July 24, 2026. But an earlier rumor has indicated that films set between the two Avengers films would not take place in the main MCU continuity but rather on Battleworld.

If the Battleworld news is true, it would mean Spider-Man 4 may take place in a wholly original world devoid of the consequences of No Way Home’s ending. Battleworld, last seen in the 2015 Secret Wars event, is a new world built by Doctor Doom after the multiverse collapsed.

Fans have been waiting for years to see the fallout from Spider-Man: No Way Home’s shocking ending. After teaming up with two Spider-Man variants to save the multiverse, the MCU’s Peter allows the memory of his existence to be erased. Holland’s Spider-Man has not been seen in the MCU since.

Spider-Man does have a rich history with Battleworld in the comics, at least. It was on the original Battleworld from 1985’s first Secret Wars that he got his black costume, which ultimately became the symbiote Venom.

2015’s Secret Wars featured multiple “Domains” with different versions of characters. There were multiple Peter Parkers across the domains, but the most prominent was an older Peter whose marriage to Mary Jane had never ended and with whom he’d had a daughter, Annie.

Of course, as of now, nothing is confirmed. We know Spider-Man 4 is still in the early stages, and further information – including a director or additional casting – has yet to be confirmed by Marvel. But if it is happening after May 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday, we may find out more soon.

The next MCU film, Captain America: Brave New World, is in theaters on February 14, 2025.