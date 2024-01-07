Speed Racer actor Christian Oliver killed alongside his two daughters in plane crash

Hollywood actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters have died after a Caribbean plane crash that killed all onboard.

Christian Oliver, whose real name is Christian Klepser, has been killed after the small plane he was traveling in experienced difficulties shortly after taking off before crashing into the ocean.

Best known for his roles in the 1995’s The Baby-Sitters Club, The Good German, and Speed Racer, Oliver was flying with his two young daughters, Madita Klepser, aged 10, and Annik Klepser, aged 12.

All four onboard — including the owner and pilot of the plane, Robert Sachs — have been confirmed dead after their bodies were recovered following the crash on Thursday, January 4.

Local fishermen and divers from Paget Farm on the tiny island of Bequia were first on the scene where divers recovered the bodies before transferring them into the care of the Grenadines Coast Guard.

They have since been transported to Saint Vincent where post-mortem examinations will be carried out to determine a cause of death.

While the cause of the crash has not yet been determined, the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority told CBS News that it is “currently in the process of gathering information to assist in the investigation”.

The moment the plane plummeted into the ocean was captured on camera, with a shocked eye-witness heard crying out, “The plane crashed — call the Coast Guard.”

Oliver was 51 at the time of his passing. His ex-wife and the mother of his children, Jessica Muroz has not yet publicly spoken about deaths. We send our condolences to the families of all lost and wish them peace during this difficult time.

