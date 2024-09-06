South Park creators reveal shocking reason it won’t return until 2025

Fans eager to get more South Park are going to have to wait a little longer, as the show’s creators want to avoid political content.

South Park has, historically, been no stranger to covering politics. They’ve covered a variety of political topics, including Barack Obama’s 2008 election and plenty of jokes at George W. Bush’s expense.

The political era of South Park seems to be over, though. Speaking with Variety, creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker are putting the show on hiatus until 2025, as they don’t want to cover the elections anymore.

“We’ve tried to do South Park through four or five presidential elections, and it is such a hard thing to—it’s such a mind scramble, and it seems like it takes outsized importance,” Stone says.

Parker added, “Obviously, it’s f***ing important, but it kind of takes over everything and we just have less fun. I don’t know what more we could possibly say about Trump.”

Paramount+ South Park isn’t afraid to get topical, but they’re choosing to stay out of the latest Presidential election.

It’s a somewhat unusual bit of restraint for South Park, which has historically thrown caution to the wind to cover the topics in the most politically incorrect way possible. For instance, the 2008 episode About Last Night… portrayed Obama and John McCain as jewel thieves using the election as a cover to rob the Smithsonian.

Meanwhile, a 2016 episode featured a story in which Mr. Garrison became President, with the episode needing heavy rewrites after Donald Trump won the election.

The latest installment of the long-running animated series, which just celebrated its 27th anniversary, was the Paramount+ special South Park: The End of Obesity. That story featured Cartman experimenting with a weight loss drug similar to Ozempic. The episode took shots at weight loss drugs and the American healthcare system.

Parker and Stone don’t offer a specific return date, but fans should look forward to plenty more South Park, as the series has been renewed through its 30th anniversary in 2027.

