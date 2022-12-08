Sonic Prime: Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose & more in exclusive stills

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Ahead of Sonic Prime hitting Netflix, check out these exclusive stills from the blue blur’s new series, showing Amy Rose, Knuckles, and Tails in his biplane, and more.

Sonic Prime is the latest animated outing for SEGA’s iconic video game speedster, seeing him team up with his trusty heroes after a run-in with Dr. Eggman results in a universe-shattering event.

Forget the Spider-Verse, because we’re about to enter the “Shatterverse” with alternate versions of the characters we know and love, plus a surprise appearance from Sonic’s (cooler) rival, Shadow.

Written by Justin Peniston and Duncan Rouleau and developed by Man of Action, the collective behind Ben 10 and Ultimate Spider-Man, it’s the sixth animated show in the franchise and the second to be computer-animated, coming after the success of Sonic Boom.

Exclusive Sonic Prime stills tease team-ups and biplane

Sonic Prime is due to arrive on Netflix next week. Ahead of its premiere, Dexerto has been given four exclusive stills from the upcoming show, which you can check out below:

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

In the first image, we can see Sonic and Knuckles back-to-back as they’re presumably surrounded by Eggman’s Badniks. In the second, we can see Sonic charming Amy Rose, and in the third, Sonic works with Tails on some sort of compartment – could this relate to the Shatterverse, perhaps?

In the fourth image, we see Tails, Amy Rose, and Knuckles all riding the Tornado biplane together, and they all look rather concerned about something in the distance. Is it one of Eggman’s robots, or something else entirely?

How to watch Sonic Prime early

Sonic Prime is coming to Netflix on December 15 – however, as a gift to fans familiar or new to the iconic blue blur, the streaming platform is debuting the first 40-minute episode in the Sonic Speed Simulator on Roblox.

The Sonic Speed Simulator launched in Roblox in March this year and quickly became the biggest launch in the gaming platform’s history, amassing more than 275,000 players in just one week and nabbing the top spot for branded experiences.

Episode 1 of Sonic Prime will be available to watch on Roblox from Saturday, December 10, at 7am PT/ 10am ET, all the way through to Friday, December 16, at 5pm.

Screenings of the first episode will be available every 45 minutes, and fans will be able to enjoy an “an immersive experience where they will be able to win free UGC Giveaways, participate in a game of tag in the New Yoke City TAG Arena, and more,” according to Netflix.

You can find out more about the event here, and learn more about Sonic Prime here.