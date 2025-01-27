Sonic 4 ‘time travel’ rumor may confirm which game it’s based on

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will hit theaters in 2027, and if this latest rumor about the movie’s time travel plot is true, it’s clear which game the sequel will be based on.

Sonic 3 was a dream come true for fans. Not only did it bring Shadow to life in live-action (voiced by Keanu Reeves, no less), it included Maria, Gerald Robotnik, and ‘Live and Learn’ in all its glory – if you didn’t grow up playing Sonic Adventure 2, I feel sorry for you.

Article continues after ad

Unsurprisingly, it’s become the highest-grossing movie in the series to date, with over $440 million worldwide. Buoyed by its success (and the response to that post-credits scene), Paramount quickly green-lit a fourthquel.

Leaked concept art from Sonic 3 gave us a pretty good indication of where the next movie is heading, and a new report may confirm what to expect.

Sonic 4 could be based on Sonic CD

Paramount

Sonic 4 is set to draw heavily from 1993’s Sonic CD, if Daniel RPK’s latest report is true. According to the insider, it will reportedly include “time travel elements.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That is a big tease for a Sonic CD adaptation. The game opens with Sonic arriving at Never Lake, where Robotnik has chained a planet (Little Planet, to be specific) to a mountain and started transforming it into a fortress.

Here comes the crucial plot detail: Robotnik uses the Time Stones to control the flow of time in different zones. Accompanied by Amy Rose, Sonic tries to stop him – but Robotnik dispatches Metal Sonic to kidnap her.

Article continues after ad

At the end of Sonic 3, the blue blur briefly faces off against Metal Sonic and his robot army, but they’re almost immediately destroyed by Amy Rose (and her big hammer).

Now, I’m sure you’re wondering how Robotnik could return, given his almost certain death aboard the Eclipse Cannon. Well, Sonic CD features “bad futures”, so Jim Carrey could reprise his role as Eggman from an alternate timeline. There’s also the possibility that Robotnik was sent through a wormhole in the Eclipse Cannon explosion.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In an interview with Dexerto, Jeff Fowler kept his cards (and rings) close to his chest regarding the next movie. ”I think the way we love working is just cherry-picking ideas that we think fans would be excited about and they go into a sort of melting pot,” he explained.

“In terms of where things go from here, I think there’s a lot of inspiring elements and a lot of games that could influence it.

Article continues after ad

“You know, I don’t want to get too specific, but I will say the thing that’s always the most exciting for our team is when we’re coming to the end of one journey on a movie, and we plant those seeds for where things might go next, it’s hard to not just immediately get excited about all the possibilities.”

You can also find out what Fowler said about a Mario and Sonic movie, his favorite Easter egg in Sonic 3, and which character he wants to see in Sonic 4.

Article continues after ad