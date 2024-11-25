Sonic 3 trailer finally gives Shadow fans what they’ve been waiting for 

Here we go, buddy: a new Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer has just dropped, confirming that we’ll actually see Shadow use his most iconic weapon.

I was eight years old when Shadow the Hedgehog came out on PS2. It was a dream come true: Sonic, but black, red, and villainous, and he could blast away anyone he wanted with guns. Oh, and he said words like “damn!”

Since then, SEGA has changed its approach to the character. According to Sonic chief Takashi Iizuk, “As long as there’s no need for Shadow to use a gun, he will probably not use one.”

Fear not, Shadow fans, because Sonic 3 is honoring what made the anti-hero so beloved in the first place – not only will he have his motorcycle, but he’ll also use his iconic glock.

Shadow is packing heat in Sonic 3’s trailer

There’s quite a bit to unpack in the new trailer for the threequel; it’s now unclear if Sonic will seek Dr. Robotnik’s help before he reunites with his grandpa Gerald, and Shadow wants “revenge” against humanity for something (*cough* it definitely involves Maria *cough*).

I’m betting that Sonic and Shadow will fight and reluctantly team up – and somewhere along the way, Shadow will use his handgun.

“They gave Shadow his flock, let’s go,” one fan commented. “Shadow has a gun, Paramount is cooking with this,” another wrote. “Shadow with a bike AND a gun? THEY DID IT! THEY ACTUALLY DID IT,” a third commented. “Shadow with a gun, the Moon being half destroyed, they did Shadow justice,” a fourth added.

Jeff Fowler, the film’s director (who also helped animate Shadow in the 2005 game), told Entertainment Weekly that he was careful to “respect what fans expect to see and what they love about the character.”

“We’re also very aware of the times and the right way to handle that kind of imagery in a family film. I think we really ended in a great place. I think fans will watch this film and really appreciate Shadow and Maria. A lot of care and a lot of love has gone into telling Shadow’s story and giving fans the best movie version of the character imaginable,” he explained.

Fowler has also teased that Sonic 3 will end with a new character, and I know exactly who it’ll be.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 hits cinemas on December 20. Until then, check out other new movies to watch this month and the best movies of 2024 so far.