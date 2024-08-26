Sonic 3 promo spotted as fans prepare for ‘imminent’ trailer drop

In anticipation for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer, fans have spotted some major marketing ploys scattered around cityscapes.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be arriving in December, but as of yet, there’s been no full-length trailer or further details. As such, fans started getting impatient, and even dubbed the movie’s efforts (or lack of) as “terrible marketing.”

However, everyone can finally start getting excited for the new movie, since Sonic and Shadow’s faces have been plastered around major cities to promote the release.

With projections blasting the famous hedgehogs onto the likes of Reunion Tower and The Wiltern (as well as other locations in LA, Chicago, and Dallas), it’s a good sign that the promos for the action movie are finally starting to amp up – all in anticipation of the trailer, which is rumored to drop on August 27.

However, this isn’t the only good news. In fact, on the official Sonic TikTok account, a major casting rumor might have finally been confirmed.

It’s long since been believed that Keanu Reeves would be voicing the complicated antihero known as Shadow. But this hasn’t been confirmed… until now.

On TikTok, the Sonic movie re-released a clip of the original flick, wherein Sonic watches Speed through the window, dubbing Reeves as a “national treasure.” Alongside the video, the TikTok caption reads: “ForeSHADOWing.”

All these sudden updates are a blessing for Sonic fans, who’re now able to celebrate the upcoming movie.

On X, one user wrote: “The marketing has finally begun, Sonic fans,” with another adding: “Oh my god, it’s happening!!!”

“At last, we’re finally getting sh*t for this movie,” said a third.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released in theaters on December 20, 2024.

