Sonic 3 fans mourn film’s Oscars 2025 disqualification from Best Picture race

In one of the year’s greatest injustices, Sonic 3 has been made ineligible for Best Picture at The Oscars 2025.

2024 was a stellar year for motion pictures with blockbuster releases like Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and Dune Part 2, as well as sleeper hits like The Substance and Nosferatu. In preparation to celebrate the medium, The Oscars 2025 will air on March 2.

Proceedings are already underway for the 97th iteration of the annual ceremony and considerations are being made for which films, actors, and crew deserve a nod. As part of the process, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released a list of films that, while eligible for other categories, have been excluded from the Best Picture category.

Among the staggering 323 films that qualify for Oscars consideration, a whopping 116 are ineligible for Best Picture according to reporting from The Wrap. Among those that didn’t make the cut, one cinematic benchmark stands out. We’re talking, of course, about Sonic 3.

Paramount Pictures Even the inclusion of Shadow the Hedgehog with a gun couldn’t get Sonic 3 over the line.

Sonic 3 fans heartbroken over Oscars snub

The news that Sonic 3 has not made the cut for Best Picture has incensed fans of the Blue Blur. Film buffs who appreciate the third installment of the Sonic saga have slammed the decision on social media.

Some claim the Academy is scared Sonic and pals would “sweep” the ceremony. “The reason Sonic 3 is ineligible is because the filmmakers didn’t submit themselves for nomination in the Best Picture category,” one user joked. “This is because it would have been unfair to the rest of the movies, we all know Sonic 3 clears.”

While many of the criticisms are playful in nature, there are some fans genuinely upset that films like Disney’s Mufasa made the cut when Sonic 3 didn’t. “Being for real now, this actually deserves an award for its visual effects,” a commenter argued. “Like, I think even if you don’t like these movies you gotta admit they look good.”

The likely reason for Sonic 3’s ineligibility for Best Picture stems from its December 20, 2024, release date. Guidelines specify “feature films must open in a commercial motion picture theater in at least one of six U.S. metropolitan areas”. It appears everyone’s favorite Hedgehog didn’t make the cutoff.

Don’t worry though, despite the film not being considered for Best Picture, there are other awards to go around. Keanu Reeves is still eligible for Best Actor after his incomparable performance as Shadow the Hedgehog.