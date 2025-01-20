Sonic 3 concept potentially reveals Robotnik’s fate & Sonic 4 spoilers

Sonic 3 ended with a variety of surprises, setting up for an exciting Sonic 4, but new concept art may have already spoiled some of its surprises.

The franchise is swinging for the fences in Sonic 4, with Sonic 3 prepping a dangerous Sonic villain in Metal Sonic and a wildly popular hero in the hammer-wielding hedgehog Amy Rose (all courtesy of the post-credits scenes).

Unfortunately, in a new set of social media posts, the Beijing-based Tacit Sign Studio revealed Sonic 3 concept art that may have spoiled some of what Sonic 4 has in store.

Article continues after ad

Will Metal Sonic pave the way for the rule of Robotnik?

The images offered a look at scenes from the film, sometimes with subtle variations, as well as post-credits teases. It also displayed unused imagery not in Sonic 3, which could fit with Sonic 4, given how the third outing ended.

The first batch of images gave fans a cinematic look at the Robotnik battle from the film’s climax and exciting moments like Knuckles outpacing city-wide destruction.

Article continues after ad

The most eyebrow-raising moment, however, involves Dr. Robotnik standing on a stage next to Metal Sonic in an apparent moment of triumph.

Article continues after ad

Metal Sonic was not featured in Sonic 3, but was present in the post-credits scenes as a tease for Sonic 4. At no point does Sonic 3 show Robotnik beside statues of Atlas and cherubs, and he doesn’t share any screen time with the metallic Sonic lookalike, having seemingly sacrificed himself to save the Earth at the movie’s conclusion. It could be a rejected concept, but it fits the set-up for Sonic 4 remarkably well.

Fans can read up on all our existing theories for what Sonic 4 could entail, alongside a deep-cut character that may find its way into the upcoming feature.