Sonic 3 reveals Build-A-Bear collab and one toy will definitely sell out

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is coming to cinemas just in time for Christmas – and whether you’ve got a child obsessed with SEGA’s speedsters or you’re a life-long fan, you better be quick if you want one of the Build-A-Bears.

It’s a great time to love Sonic. Earlier this year, Netflix’s Sonic Prime bowed out with a surprisingly emotional third and final season, DC announced a Sonic collab where he’ll take on the various mantles of the Justice League, and – dare I say it – we got the best game in the series since Sonic Mania with Sonic X Shadow Generations.

To cap it all off, we’re getting the cinematic event of the year this month: Sonic 3, Paramount’s long-anticipated threequel that’ll finally bring Shadow to live action.

It’s a big deal (Shadow even has a gun!), and if you’ve already earmarked… an undisclosed amount of money for merch, I have just the purchase for you: a Shadow the Hedgehog Build-A-Bear – if you can get one.

How to get the Shadow the Hedgehog Build-A-Bear plushy

Build-A-Bear has revealed three plush toys to mark Sonic 3’s release: Sonic, Tails, and Shadow.

The Sonic 3 line is available to buy now… if you’re in the US. Sadly, there’s no word on when they’ll be available in international territories (one would presume so, but just keep your eyes peeled).

You have a few options: you can buy the individual plushies (Shadow costs $34 on his own, plus shipping), you can buy the gift set edition (Shadow costs $48.50, Tails costs $42, and Sonic costs $59), which comes with sound and an accessory, like Shadow holding a Chaos Emerald.

“Shadow is Sonic’s fierce and mysterious foe who won’t let anything stand in his way! This action-packed Shadow plush arrives at Build-A-Bear for the first time ever—and just in time for the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3,” the product description reads.

“Fans will love his red and black spiked fur and the official film logo on his foot. Speed into action and add Shadow to your Sonic collection!”

If you decide to add the 4-in-1 Phrases to your plushy, Shadow will say one of these lines:

“Just try to keep up.”

“This is our last chance!”

“We got what we came for.”

“This ends now.”

Don’t live and learn from your mistakes – grab one before they’re gone!

