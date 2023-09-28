Song of Bandits Season 2: Everything we know

Acting veteran Kim Nam-gil leads the action-packed period K-drama Song of Bandits set during Japanese occupation and leaves an open-ended cliffhanger that had fans wondering if Season 2 is in the works.

Lee Yoon (Kim) was a skilled soldier in the Japanese army. Amid the turmoil and death during the Japanese occupation of Korea, he’s reached his limit. He turns his back on his master/friend and the army. Venturing to Gando, a lawless land, he soon realizes it needs a protector.

Sooner rather than later, Lee Yoon and his group of skilled bandits keep Gando and its people safe. As the Japanese want more power, Lee Yoon gets caught up with his past and their future freedom. Song of Bandits left a good cliffhanger that teases a bigger storyline.

But will the Netflix K-drama get a second season? Based on its original episode count and comments from its main cast, fans are hoping so.

Will there be a Song of Bandits Season 2?

Netflix has yet to release an official statement announcing if Song of Bandits Season 2 has been given the green light.

Fans will have to wait and see about the fate of the period K-drama. In comparison to the frequently observed rule of 12 to 16 episodes, Song of Bandits ended after just nine episodes. According to X (Twitter), actor Lee Hyun-wook revealed in an interview that they had originally filmed 20 episodes. He voiced his disappointment about the editing process cutting characters and the storyline.

It seems that actor Kim is pushing hard for Netflix to greenlight Song of Bandits Season 2. In his interview with Top Star News, he expressed how he would be willing to take Season 2 to another platform and said, “I can do it.”

During the Korea Tudum event, when they originally announced the K-drama, they didn’t provide any hints about the K-drama getting a following season. Considering that Song of Bandits originally filmed 20 episodes, speculations could have been hinted at before the official premiere.

Kim earnestly desires another season, making it clear that the cast was not explicitly informed about Season 2. The question that remains is whether the 20 episodes include what occurred after the K-drama cliffhanger finale or if it was never filmed in the first place.

