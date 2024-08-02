When is Snowpiercer Season 4 Episode 3 out? The end of the line approaches

It’s been quite the ride for Snowpiercer, both on and off screen, with delays, cancelations, and service alterations making things complicated – a normal day for any train, really.

Based on Bong Joon-ho’s dystopian sci-fi movie, the thriller series has managed to expand on the original material and deliver four years of chaos.

Sadly, Snowpiercer is coming to an end with its fourth and final season, but there’s plenty of twists and turns for the bingeworthy TV show still to come.

Here’s when the new episodes will arrive, and what will happen as the series hurtles towards its final destination.

The next episode of Snowpiercer lands on August 4, 2024. Episodes arrive at 6pm PT / 9pm ET / 2am BST.

The latest of the Snowpiercer Season 4 episodes is titled ‘Life Source’. The synopsis reads: “Layton demands to use Big Alice to rescue Liana; Ruth, now mayor of New Eden, refuses because it’s the town’s power supply; Layton makes Javi jury-rig a solution, giving them three weeks of electricity.”

Full schedule

Episodes release weekly on Sundays in the US, running from July 21 through to September 22.

There are 10 episodes in the final season of Snowpiercer, and here’s the schedule:

Episode 1 – Snakes in the Garden: “When a rocket crashes nearby, Melanie sends Till and Ben to investigate. Nine months later, New Eden faces uncertain times and unknown adversaries.” (July 21)

Episode 2 – The Sting of Survival: “Melanie realizes something is wrong as Milius and his Animal Squad storm the train. When Ben’s life is threatened, she is forced to surrender the engine.” (July 28)

Episode 3 – Life Source: “Layton demands to use Big Alice to rescue Liana. Ruth, now mayor of New Eden, refuses because it’s the town’s power supply. Layton makes Javi jury-rig a solution, giving them three weeks of electricity.” (August 4)

Episode 4 – North Star: “Big Alice catches up to Snowpiercer and Milius radios them, inviting Layton over. Sensing a trap, Layton and Josie sneak onto Snowpiercer.” (August 11)

Episode 5 – The Engineer: Synopsis TBC (August 18)

Episode 6 – Bell the Cat: Synopsis TBC (August 25)

Episode 7 – A Moth to a Flame: Synopsis TBC (September 1)

Episode 8 – By Weeping Cross: Synopsis TBC (September 8)

Episode 9 – Dominant Trails: Synopsis TBC (September 15)

Episode 10 – Last Stop: Synopsis TBC (September 22)

While the synopses for the final Snowpiercer Season 4 episodes are unknown at this stage, we know the titles. Rather fittingly, the series finale is called ‘Last Stop’, which has a rather foreboding vibe to it.

How to watch Snowpiercer Season 4 episodes

The latest season of Snowpiercer is showing on AMC and AMC+.

You can also catch the first three seasons on Netflix.

