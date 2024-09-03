Smile 2 trailer may reveal terrifying way to defeat the Smile Demon

Don’t want to sleep tonight? Then, be sure to check out the new Smile 2 trailer. But beneath all the jump scares, there are a few clues that may indicate a way to defeat the sinister Smile Demon.

It’s safe to say 2024 has been the year for horror movies, from Longlegs and In a Violent Nature to The First Omen and MaXXXine. And this trend shows no signs of slowing, with some major franchises set to return as we head towards Halloween.

Like Terrifier 3, Smile 2 is heading to cinemas on October 18. Ahead of its release, Paramount Pictures just dropped the full trailer, and it shows lead star Naomi Scott in some terrifying situations – and, of course, plenty of creepy smiles.

The footage also shows her character, international pop star Skye Riley, falling victim to the curse as she’s about to go on a world tour. As she digs deeper, she learns that the parasitic Smile Demon has latched on to her.

Although the odds are stacked against her, she has an ally in expert Morris (Peter Jacobson), who reveals the one way to beat the demon: “We need to kill you first.”

The scene then cuts to Morris opening the doorway to a dilapidated hospital room, with Skye in a medical gown about to shoot a syringe into her neck. But just as she builds up the courage to do it, a demonic version of herself jumps out and frightens the life out of her.

We’re going to have to wait until the new movie arrives to find out more, but this at least indicates there is a way to beat the curse, and it involves dying – which is going to be one tough decision for Skye.

Paramount Pictures Smile 2 may have finally revealed how to kill its terrifying demon.

Beyond this theory, horror movie fans are sharing their thoughts on the Smile 2 trailer, with one writing, “If this trailer is any indication, this movie is going to be nuts. I can’t wait for October 18.”

“This made me SMILE so hard I’m so ready for this movie,” said another, while a third added, “What she goes through looks far more severe than what Rose went through.”

Others noticed the cameo of Drew Barrymore, who plays herself on an episode of her chat show as she interviews Skye.

“DREW BARRYMORE WAIT WHAT,” said one, while another pointed out, “Critical Overlord did mention a Scream Actor was gonna appear in Smile 2, I guess that was Drew Barrymore.”

While you wait for Smile 2, check out 250 horror movies coming to streaming in September, as well as what we know about 28 Years Later, the best horrors based on true stories, and the possession movies to watch after The Deliverance.