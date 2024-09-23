Schoolboy9 doc collaborator drops “scary” new video on bizarre unsolved mystery

If you’re looking for your next creepy watch after the smartschoolboy9 documentary, we’ve got you covered – a YouTuber who’s collaborated with the creator has just dropped a new video on an eerie unsolved mystery.

Nick Crowley’s mini-doc on the smartschoolboy9 rabbit hole arrived last month, centering on the case of a potentially dangerous man who runs a series of social media accounts pretending to be or dressing up as a child.

It’s since been viewed nearly 10 million times, leading to speculation about whether smartschoolboy9 will ever be arrested. Some have been giving Crowley’s other deep dives a view, including the horrifying Pipergate doc.

Instagram The smartschoolboy9 saga has taken the internet by storm

But he’s far from the only creator making creepy YouTube documentaries. In fact, Nexpo has amassed 3.43 million subscribers with his investigations into “mysteriously spooky” true stories.

He’s collaborated for videos with Crowley in the past, the latest being his own take on the smartschoolboy9 saga, titled ‘Instagram’s Darkest Rabbit Hole (ft. Nick Crowley)’.

Over the weekend, Nexpo shared a new mini-doc on what is said to be “Japan’s strangest unsolved mystery,” and it’s well worth a view if you enjoy this type of content.

Also known as the SOS incident, the case began in 1989 at Mount Asahidake in Hokkaido, Japan. Following a severe storm in the area, local authorities sent out helicopters searching for two Tokyo hikers who went missing.

Along the way, police discovered a giant SOS sign made of 19 birch trees, roughly 16 feet long. Amazingly, the two missing hikers were soon found not far from the sign and were rescued.

After making it onto the helicopter, the police officers told the men, “You guys did a really great job building that sign.” But this is where things take a turn for the bizarre – the hikers share a confused look before explaining they never built the sign.

We won’t go into what happens next, as that’s for you to find out. But we will say it involves sinister theories, perplexing landmarks, and a whole load of unanswered questions. As Nexpo said, the mystery of who built the SOS sign “remains unsolved to this day.”

The mini-doc also benefits from Nexpo’s production style, with sleek animations allowing viewers to visualize the scenery and creepy music adding to the atmosphere.

YouTube: Nexpo

Since landing on YouTube, the new documentary has received more than one million views, as well as thousands of comments.

“I’ve heard this story covered by so many people, but you visualized it better than anyone else,” said one. “We get a real sense of what the area was like.”

Another quipped about the narration, “Garfield: ‘Oh boy, I hope this Nexpo video isn’t TOO scary!’ Nexpo: ‘…Monday.’” Similarly, a third added, “Never thought someone saying ‘Monday’ could send a shiver like that through my spine.”

A fourth chimed in, “Does anyone else find it bittersweet yet heartwarming that at the end of the day, the SOS sign did end up saving someone? The rescuers admitted they wouldn’t have found the two hikers that were saved without the sign.”

