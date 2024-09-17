‘Man behind Smartschoolboy9’ changes bio after fake interviews surface online

As fake interviews with smartschoolboy9 surface online, the man allegedly behind the notorious Instagram profile has updated his social media page.

Nick Crowley’s YouTube documentary about smartschoolboy9 has become his most-watched video ever, with the case’s subreddit attracting new obsessives every day.

Despite the creator and tech experts warning not to contact him, people online have been scrambling to follow any possible leads and uncover clues about his whereabouts. Last week, he was seemingly spotted in his house in a clip filmed by children.

YouTube: Nick Crowley

While real information has emerged regarding smartschoolboy9’s identity and location (it’s believed he comes from Doncaster and may have relocated to London), disingenuous grifters appear to be capitalizing on the case with ‘exclusive’ interviews with the alleged predator.

For example, a YouTuber called Eterna posted a minute-long clip from their supposed interview with David London, but couldn’t share the whole thing.

Another creator, ezekielthe1sttv, claimed to have interviewed smartschoolboy9 – however, a disclaimer noted that the people in the video were “purely fictional based”, and it’s clearly fake.

It’s unlikely that David London is his real name, but the Facebook page’s email is reportedly the same one used by the smartschoolboy9 page.

London’s Facebook intro now reads: “I trimmed the display of less relevant posts to public & I’ve not granted interviews to anyone!”

On the smartschoolboy9 subreddit, one user speculated: “I guess he really is browsing this sub. I really hope no more people are going and harassing him after this whole interview thing.”

“100% talking about Eterna because he wouldn’t acknowledge himself as the schoolboy unless he’s in character,” another wrote, while a third commented: “It’s giving Baby Reindeer.”

In an earlier statement to Dexerto, South Yorkshire Police said: “We can neither confirm nor deny the name of a person who may or may not be or have been the subject of a South Yorkshire Police investigation.”

We’ve broken down if smartschoolboy9 has ever been arrested and everything else about the case, including the mask theory. Also check out our list of the creepiest YouTube documentaries to watch next, including Crowley’s Pipergate doc.