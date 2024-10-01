Smartschoolboy9 “copycats” emerge as schools report strangers in uniforms & wigs 

As Halloween approaches, alleged smartschoolboy9 “copycats” have been reported hanging around outside schools, with one individual even approaching a child.

Over a month ago, Nick Crowley’s mini-documentary on the case went viral, with its subreddit attracting thousands of new members who all want to know one thing: the identity behind smartschoolboy9.

It’s believed his name is David London, though this could easily be an alias (especially considering he’s also been connected to the name David Alter). There’s a lot of speculation, but these are the facts: he’s an adult male who dressed in school uniforms and posted unsettling content on Instagram before his account was taken down.

A couple of weeks after the creepy YouTube documentary dropped, “fan art” of smartschoolboy9 emerged online, with some people even suggesting Halloween costumes based on the alleged predator.

Now, according to a report by LincsOnline, it appears there may be copycats trying to scare children in the UK.

Two separate incidents were reported in Grantham and Sleaford last week. One pupil from Priory Ruskin Academy was “approached by an unknown person with a blond fringe and glasses, who was wearing the school’s uniform,” the outlet wrote, while another man was spotted in a school uniform and wig outside Priory Ruskin Academy.

The first individual offered to walk the Priory Ruskin pupil home, according to a letter received by parents. “We encourage parents and carers to talk to their child about this and to remind them of safety precautions,” it added.

While unconfirmed, many have tied the incidents to the smartschoolboy9 case. “I don’t believe this is the real deal, but it appears as though he’s possibly inspired a copycat or copycats, similar to the 2016 clown sightings,” one Redditor speculated.

“Kids or 19 year olds memeing. Or possibly a copycat perv, but probably the first,” another wrote, while a third added: “There is going to be a lot of people dressed up as him for Halloween, probably won’t end well for some.”

We've got more information on any smartschoolboy9 investigation and the David London rumors.