Tech experts warn smartschoolboy9 case followers about “severe” consequences

Dexerto spoke with a number of tech and legal experts about the viral smartschoolboy9 case, who warned of “severe” consequences while giving advice about the appropriate actions to take.

It’s understandable why followers are concerned. The Instagram user, believed to be 59-year-old David Alter (although this hasn’t been confirmed), has been sharing sinister edited images and suggestive content of children, taking photos of real minors, and posting clips in which he dresses up as a schoolboy while wearing high-heeled boots.

Although the case was first brought to the attention of Reddit in April, it’s reached audiences across the globe thanks to YouTuber Nick Crowley’s mini-documentary ‘An Internet Rabbit Hole’ dropped last week, amassing 4.3 million views at the time of writing.

Between this and the smartschoolboy9 subreddit, there have been hundreds of rumors, allegations, and anecdotes circulating, with cybersleuthing reaching fever pitch this week and even resulting in disturbing fan art.

The legal and ethical risks of smartschoolboy9 cybersleuthing

Max Williams, founder and CEO of chatbot marketing tool, Herobot.app, told Dexerto that cybersleuthing has the potential to uncover critical information, but cases like smartschoolboy9 also highlight significant risks.

“While the intentions behind these efforts are often well-meaning, the consequences can be severe – both legally and ethically,” Williams explained.

“One of the primary risks is the spread of misinformation. When unverified allegations and theories are shared widely, they can lead to real harm, including the defamation of individuals who may not be involved.

“This kind of speculation can also complicate ongoing investigations by law enforcement, potentially hindering justice rather than helping it.”

Having observed the rise of cybersleuthing in recent years, Williams described how the line between “responsible digital citizenship and vigilantism can become dangerously blurred.”

We’ve seen this time and again with other cases, as explored in Cybersleuths: The Idaho Murders, where online detectives often wound up hindering rather than helping the real criminal investigation.

Elaborating on the issue, Andrea Abbondanza, founder and CEO of SEO for Restaurants, explained, “For example, prior publicity provided to the ‘David Alter’ case may impinge upon future prosecution efforts, should these allegations prove to be true.”

“Not everyone is trained to gather or interpret digital evidence, and this often leads to misinformation, as seen in many alleged identifications of a supposed ‘guilty party’,” he added.

Kalim Khan, senior partner at Affinitylawyers.ca, shared similar legal and ethical concerns, stating that the accusations against Alter “demonstrate how easily speculation can spiral into potentially damaging accusations without solid evidence.”

“From a legal standpoint, it’s crucial to recognize that participating in such investigations could expose individuals to defamation claims if the information shared is false or misleading,” he continued.

“Moreover, the public nature of these online forums might compromise legitimate law enforcement efforts, as sensitive information could be leaked or suspects could be tipped off.”

Those involved might be putting their own safety at risk, too. With the smartschoolboy9 case, some individuals have reached out directly to him and shared their results online.

“When individuals take matters into their own hands, they may inadvertently break laws themselves, such as by engaging in harassment or doxxing,” added Williams.

“This not only puts them at legal risk but can also escalate the situation in unpredictable and harmful ways.”

Experts reveal what to do if you’re concerned

If you’re worried about the smartschoolboy9 case but don’t want to put yourself, others, or any potential investigation at risk, Khan recommends reporting your findings to the appropriate authorities.

“Law enforcement professionals are better equipped to handle investigations while ensuring that due process is followed,” he explained.

Unsplash Experts recommend reporting the case to the appropriate authorities

Elaborating on the actions to take, Williams said, “If you find yourself concerned about online content or suspect illegal activity, the best course of action is to report it to the appropriate authorities rather than engaging in or encouraging public speculation.”

Alongside law enforcement, he pointed to Instagram, YouTube, and other social media platforms’ reporting mechanisms that should be utilized to flag content that violates their guidelines.

Abbondanza shared similar advice, as well as recommending specialized agencies such as the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (USA) or the Child Exploitation and Online Protection Command (UK).

“Always remember, detective work should best be left to professionals,” he concluded.

