Slow Horses Season 4 release schedule explained: When is Episode 1 on Apple TV+?

One of the most anticipated TV shows of the year is landing this week, as Slow Horses Season 4 kicks off with a two-episode premiere. Here’s the full release schedule.

We’ve been counting down to the Slow Horses Season 4 release date for a long time. Now, it’s finally landed on our desks, and we can’t wait to see what Jackson Lamb and the gang get up to next.

It’s one of the best tv shows on Apple TV+, and it’s only growing in popularity, too. So, whether you’re new to the hype train, or have been on board since the first season, you’re all welcome at Slough House.

Let’s investigate when each episode will arrive on the streaming service, how many episodes there’ll be, and what each one might entail.

Episode 1 and 2 come as a package

The first two episodes of Slow Horses Season 4 drop on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

Episode 1 is titled ‘Identity Theft’ and has the following synopsis: “A London bombing puts Taverner under pressure; when River grows concerned about his grandfather, Louisa encourages him to go for a visit.”

Episode 2 is titled ‘A Stranger Comes to Town’, with a synopsis that reads: “A naïve agent makes a discovery about the Westacres bomber. Lamb suspects that David knows more than he’s letting on.”

Slow Horses Season 4 schedule

New episodes will arrive every Wednesday, starting from September 4 through to October 2, 2024.

Apple TV+

Here’s the full schedule for Slow Horses Season 4:

Season 4 Episode 1: Identity Theft – Wednesday, September 4, 2024 “A London bombing puts Taverner under pressure; when River grows concerned about his grandfather, Louisa encourages him to go for a visit.”

Season 4 Episode 2: A Stranger Comes to Town – Wednesday, September 4, 2024 “A naïve agent makes a discovery about the Westacres bomber. Lamb suspects that David knows more than he’s letting on.”

Season 4 Episode 3: Title TBA – Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Season 4 Episode 4: Title TBA – Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Season 4 Episode 5: Title TBA – Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Season 4 Episode 6: Title TBA – Wednesday, October 2, 2024

The titles and synopses for episodes 3-6 have not been revealed yet. We believe details for Episode 3 will be released as soon as the first two episodes are out.

How to watch Slow Horses

This is an Apple TV+ exclusive, so you’ll have to be a subscriber to get access to the new season of the show.

You’ll be able to catch the first three seasons of Slow Horses on there, too. If you need to catch up before new episodes, now’s the time.

