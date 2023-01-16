Skinamarink explained: All about the horror hit, including release date, cast, plot, and trailer

Skinamarink is already the surprise horror hit of the year, so here’s everything we know about this deeply weird movie, from release date and cast, to plot and trailer.

Skinamarink is the little horror movie that could. Shot in Canada on a budget of just $15k – which was mostly crowd-funded – the experimental horror movie screened at film festivals throughout 2022. Which is where a copy of the feature leaked online.

That could have spelled disaster for the filmmakers, but social media went nuts for Skinamarink, precipitating a theatrical release at the start of 2023.

The film launched on a few hundred screens in the US, but grossed nearly $800k in its first week. Which is more than 50x its budget. With word-of-mouth on the title growing, here’s everything you need to know about Skinamarink.

Article continues after ad

Skinamarink was released on January 13, 2023 in the US and Canada, through IFC Films. The movie is currently playing in 629 theaters.

The film also hit a pair of screens in the UK on that same day – the Prince Charles Cinema in London, and the Mockingbird Cinema in Birmingham.

Once the movie has finished its theatrical run, Skinamarink will hit horror streaming service Shudder. Though a specific release date is yet to be announced.

Skinamarink: Is there a trailer?

Yes there is a trailer for Skinamarink, which can be viewed below.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The trailer was posted by Shudder, and is as weird and ambiguous as the film it is promoting.

Article continues after ad

Skinamarink plot: What’s it about?

The official – and brief – synopsis for Skinamarink is as follows…

Two children wake up in the middle of the night to find their father is missing, and all the windows and doors in their home have vanished.

Most critics have said the movie is less about plot, and more concerned with atmosphere. In Dread Central‘s review of the film, they characterize Skinamarink as follows: “For those seeking a traditional horror movie experience, turn back now… Filmmaker Kyle Edward Ball demands the audience pick up the shovel and do the digging on their own. It’s not fair, but it is an exciting and original vision of what horror can look like.”

Article continues after ad

Skinamarink cast: Who stars in the horror movie?

The cast is minimal in Skinamarink, with the actors and characters they play as follows…

Lucas Paul is Kevin.

Dali Rose Tetreault is Kaylee.

Ross Paul plays their father.

Jaime Hill plays their mother.

The film is both written and directed by Kyle Edward Ball. The film is his feature debut.

Skinamarink is playing a handful of screens right now, but if the great word-of-mouth continues, expect it to expand.