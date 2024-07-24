Skibidi Toilet is being turned into a movie and one famous director wants in

The viral internet sensation Skibidi Toilet is currently being workshopped for its own movie thanks to famous director Michael Bay.

It’s not every day that a popular internet series makes it into the mainstream, but Skibidi Toilet may have found its golden ticket.

The first video of this series was posted on February 7, 2023, by Alexey Gerasimov on his YouTube channel DaFuq!?Boom! It was an 11-second video of a singing man’s head emerging from a toilet.

Since the first video dropped, Gerasimov has uploaded 70 parts depicting the conflict between the singing human-headed toilets and the humanoids that have CCTV cameras, speakers, and televisions in place of human skulls.

On July 25, Variety reported that Bay is developing a plan to make Skibidi Toilet into a movie and TV series.

Paramount Pictures president Adam Goodman revealed this news, telling the outlet, “We are absolutely in talks right now, both on the television side and the earliest conversations right now on the film side. But it’s not a be-all, end-all for us.”

While it may seem a bit odd that Bay, who is known for directing action blockbusters like Transformers, would be interested in a popular web series, Skibidi Toilet may have the kind of storytelling the director is looking for.

Skibidi Toilet may not have started its journey conventionally, but Bay may be the director who steers it toward mainstream success.

As you wait for Bay’s latest project, check out all the new movies premiering in July and the TV shows streaming now.