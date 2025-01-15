Skeleton Crew is over, but the best Star Wars show returns very soon

The final episode of Skeleton Crew has now aired, but Star Wars fans won’t have to wait long to return to that galaxy far, far, away, as the franchise’s most acclaimed show is about to return.

Skeleton Crew is the seventh of the live-action Disney+ Star Wars shows, following in the footsteps of The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka. You can find out where it sits in our ranking of Star Wars shows here.

Article continues after ad

The brainchild of longtime collaborators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, the concept was essentially “Goonies in space,” with the show focusing on a group of kids embarking on a dangerous adventure that involves bloodthirsty pirates and hidden treasure.

You can read our recap of the Skeleton Crew finale, in which we discovered the origins of Jude Law’s character Jod Na Nawood. Thankfully, Star Wars fans won’t have to wait long for their next fix.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Andor returns in the Spring

Andor launched in September of 2022, and quickly became the most acclaimed Star Wars show of all-time, with the series currently carrying a Rotten Tomatoes score of 96%.

Disney+

A prequel series about Rogue One character Cassian Andor, the show finds Diego Luna reprising the role, detailing how he transformed from thief and smuggler into brave freedom-fighter with a conscience.

We loved the series, writing in our Andor review that it’s “one of the most exciting shows to emerge from the new era of Star Wars; emotionally maturer, compelling without quick fixes, and for the first time since The Last Jedi, enriching the canon.”

Article continues after ad

Season 1 climaxed in November 2022, and it’s been a long wait for Season 2, which wasn’t helped by the actor and writer strikes that resulted in production shutting down.

But we’re now just a few weeks from Andor returning, with Andor Season 2 launching on April 22, 2025. The new chapter will end the story, with the series playing out over four years, and the final episode leading into the opening scene of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

All eight episodes of Skeleton Key are now streaming on Disney+. You can also find out what Star Wars movies and TV shows are up next, including The Mandalorian and Grogu.