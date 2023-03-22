Six MCU Disney+ specials reportedly in development

Disney+ specials are the newest brand of MCU content, with six projects rumored to be in development.

Disney+ Special Presentations are something that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has only just started dipping its toes into.

Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special were both received positively, meaning that there could be plenty of other specials on the way. Since the MCU is gearing up for its most interconnected arc yet with the Multiverse Saga, Disney+ specials could be a great way to introduce new characters.

In fact, there are a number of Special Presentations that are rumoured to be in the works, so read on to find out what they are.

Which MCU Disney+ specials are rumored to be in development?

Man-Thing

The Man-Thing – along with his emotional burning powers – was one of the highlights of Werewolf by Night, so much so that it seems like he may be getting his own special.

And since he has been spotted alongside the Avengers in a new attraction at the Avenger’s Campus, this points towards him getting more focus in the future.

Ghost Rider

Ghost Rider may have already had his day with Nicholas Cage, but many have assumed that he will be coming to the MCU at long last, especially after an Easter Egg in Disney+’s She-Hulk.

This project seems especially likely after Murphy’s Multiverse revealed in 2021 that there were nine Disney+ Marvel projects at various stages of development, with one of them likely being a Ghost Rider piece.

Sentry

Marvel Comics

The Cosmic Circus recently claimed that a special centered around Sentry, a hero who struggled with his own flaws, is in the works from Marvel Studios. They also claimed that he was destined to appear in Thunderbolts, though whether this would be before or after his own Special Presentation is unclear.

The plot details of Sentry are also unclear, but the special will reportedly “explore multiple sides” of the character. Steven Yeun will reportedly play the character.

Silver Surfer

While we may look at the Silver Surfer from the Fanatic Four films with disdain, there is plenty of potential for this character. The Cosmic Circus also reported that a Special Presentation for the character is also in the works, which “must release” before the MCU’s rendition of Fantastic Four.

The rumored special will reportedly feature Norris Radd as a Herald of Galactus in the cosmos, and won’t have him interact with any established MCU characters, taking a similar approach that Werewolf by Night did.

Mephisto

Marvel Comics

There have already been many circulating rumors that Sacha Baron Cohen is set to star as Mephisto in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, though now the villain may be getting his own project.

Some fans have theorized that if he is getting a Special Presentation, it could even come out this year around Halloween, like Werewolf at Night did. Since Mephisto is a villain, this would make perfect sense.

Nova

Nova has long been rumored to make his MCU debut, the only question is which project will he appear in first – disregarding the cartoon Ultimate Spider-Man, obviously.

However, while it seems likely he will appear eventually, his potential projects do keep getting pushed back, according to outlets like The Direct. Meaning that Nova may appear in other MCU content long before his own special.

And that’s six of the biggest rumored Disney+ Special Presentations to come from the MCU! To clarify, none of these projects are set in stone yet, but it won’t hurt to keep your fingers crossed!

Other Specials, such as Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, are available to stream on Disney+.