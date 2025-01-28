New Sinners trailer proves it isn’t like any vampire movie you’ve seen before

The new Sinners trailer has arrived, and despite finally confirming the existence of vampires in Ryan Coogler’s world, there is a catch.

While Sinners has long since been hyped as a vampire movie, the first trailer was careful about not giving too much away. But now, a new trailer released on January 28 has finally given us a sneak peek at the bloodthirsty creatures – and it’s as gruesome as you would hope.

The trailer also reveals a first look at Michael B. Jordan playing twin brothers Elijah and Elias Smoke. When they return to their hometown, they’re confronted with a new evil that has a powerful connection to music.

Needless to say, it looks incredible. But if you’re hoping for a cookie-cutter vampire flick, you’d be looking in the wrong place.

Sinners trailer reveals its first vampire

The trailer reveals Jack O’Connell and his gang of undead monsters, and in one scene, we get a good look at his vampiric fangs and blood-covered mouth after he feasts on a new victim. If this wasn’t confirmation of the mythic beings, we don’t know what is.

But this isn’t just a vampire movie. In fact, Coogler himself simply says, “there are vampires in it.”

In a Q+A prior to the release of the trailer, the director said, “It’s a unique one. It’s genre-fluid. There are vampires in the film, but it’s really about a lot more than that. It’s one of the many elements.”

This could be a clue that there’s far more beneath the surface than your standard vampire fare. In fact, the connection to music seems to be essential, with a voice in the trailer saying, “music can conjure spirits.”

As for the link between music and vampires, Coogler said, “[The vampire] is the supernatural creature that’s most associated with seduction, that’s most associated with choice. In that aspect, it’s something that’s very present. And blues music was also called the ‘Devil’s music’. There’s contrast between the secular lifestyle and that.”

But of course, the vampire lore is undeniable. Coogler also cited Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot – one of the most popular vampire novels of the modern age – as a “massive influence” for the movie.

Sinners will be released in theaters on April 18, 2025.

