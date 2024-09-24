Sinners trailer unveils Black Panther director’s terrifying new vampire movie

The first trailer for Sinners has finally given fans a look into the mysterious vampire horror movie helmed by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

Sinners sees Ryan Coogler behind the camera for the first time since 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and his fifth time working with Michael B. Jordan.

It was announced that the two would be collaborating on a new movie back in early January 2024, but the details about it were kept tight under wraps until the title was revealed on Monday, September 23.

Article continues after ad

Sinners’ official trailer was released on September 24, showing off the horror film in all of its bloody glory for the first time.

Jordan will be pulling double duty in Sinners as he stars as twin brothers who return to their hometown, only to be caught in the middle of a horrifying invasion.

The actor is joined by a stacked cast including Hailee Steinfield (Hawkeye), Jack O’Connell (Skins), Wunmi Mosaku (Lovecraft Country), Omar Benson Miller (8 Mile), and more.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Sinners is based on an original script by Coogler and is being produced by his production company Proximity Media, which he owns with his wife, Zinzi, and partner, Sev Ohanian.

The movie continues Coogler’s unofficial tradition of having Jordan lead his projects, with the pair having worked together on every one of his films – from 2013’s Fruitvale Station to 2015’s Creed, and both Black Panther movies.

Their fans have been vocal about their excitement for the upcoming supernatural horror since the trailer dropped. As one posted on X/Twitter, “I love it when a trailer shows me absolutely nothing but draws me in. We will be there.”

Article continues after ad

Another commented, “Ryan Coogler’s ‘SINNERS’ already looks like it’s going to be THE vampire film of the decade.

And a third fan wrote, “Going to lose my mind if people don’t go out and see an original horror film written and directed by one of our most talented directors working today. This looks incredible. In Coogler we trust.”

Article continues after ad

Sinners hits theaters on March 7, 2025. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best movies of 2024 so far and keep up with all of the new movies you can watch this month.