Single’s Inferno Season 5 is coming in 2025 but it needs to make one change

If you’re sad Single’s Inferno Season 4 is nearly over, you might be excited to know Season 5 is coming to Netflix in 2025 – but the dating show needs to make one key change.

Single’s Inferno was a revelation when it first debuted on the streaming service in 2021. The premise is simple: a group of singletons are dropped onto an island called Inferno, where they have to fend for themselves, fetch water, and cook their own food.

However, if they can successfully match up and choose each other for a date, they get to spend the night in Paradise, a luxury hotel with a pool, activities, fine dining, and drinks. It’s only then they’re allowed to reveal their ages and professions.

Usually, there’s around a year between each season, but news has surfaced that Single’s Inferno Season 5 has been given the greenlight and it’s set to release in 2025. While this has been met with excitement, viewers at home hope they switch up the casting process.

The one request for Single’s Inferno Season 5

Netflix

Even before the Single’s Inferno Season 4 premiere, fans complained about the fact that there are so many actors and influencers in the cast, leading to concerns about whether the interactions and bonds are as authentic as they were in earlier seasons.

This has been raised once more after the Season 5 announcement, sparking a busy discussion on the Netflix show’s subreddit.

“Great news! Really hope they lean more into casting ‘attractive people with normal people jobs’, like Dong-Ho and Ji-Yeon,” wrote one. Another quipped, “If they keep on choosing influencers might as well bring full fledged famous models, actors, and Youtubers next time.”

“Yeah same thoughts,” a third agreed. “Can we get average peeps lol, make it a reality dating show, not just people who want to promote and get followers on IG.”

And a fourth chimed in, “Really need ordinary Koreans who are not semi-celebs to come to the show. And also better men who are active and entertaining, not lazy to take the lead.

“Need to be entertained with better couplings, not have more boring conversations with no depth and most importantly enough screen time for everyone. Also bring back the cooking!”

Netflix

As said, fans are still excited about Single’s Inferno Season 5, they just hope the production team will listen to their request about the cast.

“I’m so excited for it! I hope they have a diverse cast and not just actors or models,” said another.

“It would be good if they keep the viewers’ opinions in mind too while choosing the cast and I hope the panelists don’t change because everyone is so entertaining in the panel.”

As per Korean outlet MoneyS, Netflix made the Season 5 announcement on February 5, and production firm Start Company has already begun the casting process. Filming is set to take place in June before airing in the second half of 2025.

