If you love Single’s Inferno, the perfect show is streaming on Netflix now

Single’s Inferno Season 4 has been packed full of drama and love triangles so far, but while you wait for new episodes to drop, there’s another great Netflix reality series to add to the watch list.

Although shows like Love Island and Below Deck will always be a hit, Netflix has proven to be a major contender in the reality TV realm. From Selling Sunset to Love is Blind, you’ll find plenty of binge-worthy content to scratch that guilty pleasure itch.

What’s great about its growing category is the rise of international hits, with South Korea dominating the space with unique formats and high-stakes competition in shows like Physical: 100 and The Devil’s Plan.

Single’s Inferno is well worth your time if you’re into romance and drama, but if watching the contestants trying to survive on Inferno is your favorite part, Netflix has the perfect reality show for you.

Watch Siren: Survive the Island while you wait for new Single’s Inferno Season 4 episodes

Siren: Survive the Island flew a little under the radar when it dropped on Netflix in 2023, but the competition series is well worth your time.

Sure, it doesn’t have the romance factor of Single’s Inferno, but it does place teams on a remote island, showing them competing in various challenges over the course of seven days.

What makes Siren: Survive the Island unique is that the contestants are 24 women divided into six teams based on their occupation: police officers, firefighters, bodyguards, soldiers, athletes, and stuntwomen.

The South Korean competition series was a hit with those who watched it, earning a respective 100% and 96% from the critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The only downside? Netflix didn’t greenlight Season 2.

However, all 10 hour-long episodes of the first chapter are available to watch on the streaming service, perfect if you’re in need of a reality TV fix while waiting for the next batch of Single’s Inferno Season 4 episodes.

It’s received plenty of recommendations, with one writing on Reddit, “Highly recommend Siren: Survive the Island for those looking to watch more female competitors.”

“The different teams made up of different professions is an interesting theme, and I love being able to watch more women compete to encourage me as I work out myself,” they added.

Another said on X/Twitter, “Love is Blind Japan is the best of them all! Singles Inferno is great… Check out Siren: Survive the Island too.”

“Korean reality shows hit differently,” added a third. “I’ve watched Single’s Inferno, Physical: 100, Siren: Survive the Island, and The Devil’s Plan – all so good!”

Alongside Siren: Survive the Island, new episodes of Single’s Inferno Season 4 will drop on January 28. Until then, read about the show’s newest swing incident and find out where it’s filmed.