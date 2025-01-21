Single’s Inferno Season 4 has another swing incident and it’s causing friction

Who knew that one innocent swing could cause so much drama? After Chung You-jin’s turn in the Inferno yard, the new Single’s Inferno Season 4 episodes show Lee Si-an on the swing set – but the reaction is quite different.

The latest chapter of the Netflix dating show might just be the most drama-filled one yet, and we’re only halfway through. There are already more love triangles than you can shake a fist at between the Single’s Inferno Season 4 cast.

In the first chapter, You-jin caused a stir after she enjoyed a few drinks around the campfire and ended up going on the island’s swing. One half of the viewers agreed with the hosts: she was doing it for attention. But the other half told everyone to lighten up; she was just having fun.

Wherever you stand in your opinion, it’s well worth checking out the latest batch of Singles’s Inferno Season 4 episodes, which dropped on the streaming service today (January 21).

Single’s Inferno Season 4 sparks debate over swing scenes

In Episode 6, Si-an goes on the island swing after Yuk Jun-seo expresses his feelings towards her. The entire scene is like night and day compared with You-jin’s moment, so much so that’s it causing division between the fans.

You see, when You-jin went on the swing, it sparked a debate as many felt that she had been done dirty by the editing team. The cameras didn’t show a full shot of her on the swing but instead showed her head flying through the air momentarily.

The hosts followed this up by saying she “shouldn’t do that at night” and that it was “a little creepy.” Also, it was implied that she had had too much to drink.

Similarly, Si-an says she’s “so drunk” and so leaves her fellow contestants to go on the swing, and it’s also nighttime. Only this time the camera shows her in full, and no one questions her actions.

The cast members laugh at You-jin and leave her alone but don’t seem fazed by Si-an at all, and newcomer An Jong-hoon even goes over to join her.

Single’s Inferno viewers have spotted the contrast, with one writing on Reddit, “Did you all see the double standards the producers did with the swing scenes of Si-an and You-jin ?

“I have no problem with them being drunk and playing on the swings, I actually can feel the fun but the way they showed You-jin swinging and talking to herself is definitely different than how they showed Si-an.”

Another agreed, “Yep, I noticed the double standards too. You-jin was filmed at an angle making her look crazy while Si-an was filmed appropriately with her whole swing in the camera view. Even though both girls were drunk. The camera really did You-jin dirty.”

“Exactly, I am not sure why they show You-jin’s swing scene like a head keeps popping up instead of doing the same thing as Si-an’s swing scene,” added a third.

Netflix Si-an’s swing scene has divided opinion

However, not everyone agrees with this sentiment. “I’m guessing that they put the cameras there after You-jin was on it,” said one.

“Like they never showed that camera angle before. They probably realized that they should put a camera there after monitoring? It is indeed the next day.”

A second wrote, ​​”I mean one was laughing and borderline screaming which made her look crazy and no one moved a muscle to approach her. The other quietly went on a swing and said a few sentences to herself while being approached by the new guy.

“Two different scenes. And no hate to Si-an or You-jin but I don’t think it’s double standards but I get your viewpoint.”

A third added, “It’s funny how people keep complaining it’s unfair for You-jin and that she was wronged by the editing. She acted a certain way that was such a turn-off for the guys that were interested in her.

“The way she laughed out loud when Yun-seo got four coins made no sense, and then she went on to be the loud and lame drunk girl that was so out of place. Read the room people!”

Single's Inferno Season 4 Episodes 1-6 are streaming on Netflix now, with the next batch of episodes set to drop on January 28.