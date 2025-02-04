Single’s Inferno Season 4’s secret Tae-hwan & Ji-yeon scenes change everything

Single’s Inferno Season 4 came under fire last week for the lack of Kim Tae-hwan and Bae Ji-yeon screentime, but it turns out there may be another reason for this, as revealed in secret date scenes shown in the new batch of episodes.

The fourth chapter of the Netflix dating series is nearing its end, but we’re still no closer to figuring out which couples will end up together. One thing that is certain is there has been plenty of drama along the way, from swing incidents to duvet scenes.

Although Jang Theo, Lee Si-an, and Yuk Jun-seo have been front and center, Tae-hwan and Ji-yeon have emerged as fan favorites, which is why there was backlash to last week’s episodes.

The main complaint was due to Tae-hwan and Ji-yeon’s long-awaited Paradise date getting far less screentime than the other couples, but Single’s Inferno Season 4 Episode 9 changes everything.

Ji-yeon and Tae-hwan might not be endgame after Single’s Inferno Season 4 scenes

In Episode 9, Tae-hwan chooses Ji-yeon for a second date in Paradise, and it doesn’t go too well. Ji-yeon says Tae-hwan talks too much about himself, and we’re shown new clips from their first date to prove it.

Netflix

The conversation starts as the pair head to the swimming pool at their hotel. Tae-hwan, who previously revealed that he owns a nightclub in Seoul, starts talking about his dream to “create a whole new culture.” He says he wants it to be “a thousand times bigger” than what it is right now.

“I want everyone to know that it was me who fostered its development,” he says, and this chat continues for some time.

In between this, we hear from Ji-yeon in a solo interview, who explains that Tae-hwan talks about his work a lot, which would be fine, except he “never says, ‘Okay, this is me. How about you?’”

She also wasn’t happy with his reaction to her dream to become a wife and mother, as he simply said, “Sounds hard.”

Ji-yeon points out that Tae-hwan often walks ahead without her. As for their seemingly romantic ice skating date, she reveals it wasn’t how it initially appeared.

Netflix

“When we were skating, he was having all the fun by himself without noticing me at all,” she says. This is cut between clips of their date, with Tae-hwan skating around and saying, “I think I’m getting the hang of it now.”

Even the Single’s Inferno hosts are shocked by this revelation. “Who knew there’s a twist to that beautiful scene,” says Dex, to which Lee Da-hee responds, “Seriously? He only focused on skating, huh.”

It doesn’t end there, either. Next up, we’re shown Tae-hwan and Ji-yeon eating their breakfast and their dinner together in silence. Ji-yeon tries to ask Tae-hwan if he’s got any questions, but he replies, “I’ll ask if I think of anything.”

The whole experience has left Ji-yeon feeling confused, as she’s not sure if Tae-hwan has feelings for her. It’s looking less likely that they’ll end up together, but you never know – a lot can change in a day.

The final two episodes drop on Netflix on February 11. Until then, catch up with the Single’s Inferno Season 4 cast, read about the new Netflix Korean dating show, and find out why Theo’s facing backlash.