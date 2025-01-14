Single’s Inferno Season 4 release time & Netflix schedule

Single’s Inferno Season 4 release time & Netflix scheduleNetflix
Single’s Inferno has bumped up its episode count in Season 4, with new segments dropping each week. So you don’t miss any of the romance (and drama), here’s the show’s Netflix release time and schedule.
While January can be a bit of a dry month, what better time is there to get cosy and tune into some pure reality TV escapis? In the UK, Love Island All Stars Season 2 has made its premiere, but Netflix has a host of new releases to take note of.
One of the most exciting is Single’s Inferno Season 4, which sees a group of new contestants vying to head to Paradise and find love. Part 1 landed on the streaming service on Tuesday, January 14, with four new episodes to get stuck into.
If you’ve binge-watched them in one sitting and can’t wait to find out what happens next, here’s the release schedule and episode details for the dating show’s fourth chapter.
What time does Single’s Inferno Season 4 Part 2 drop on Netflix?
Single’s Inferno Season 4 Part 2 will consist of two episodes, which will land on Netflix on January 21, 2025, at 12am PT / 3am PT.
As is always the case, Netflix shows tend to drop at the same time. Although they very occasionally stray from this schedule, Single’s Inferno doesn’t.
As for what time it’ll be available to watch, we’ve listed a few time zones so you know exactly when to tune in:
- 12am PT
- 2am CT
- 3am ET
- 5am Brazil
- 8am UK
- 10am CEST
- 1:30pm IST
- 5pm KST
- 7pm Australia
- 9pm New Zealand
How many episodes are there?
According to reports, there will be 12 episodes in Single’s Inferno Season 4. This is good news, as it means we’re getting an extra episode compared to Season 3.
The episode counts for previous seasons are as follows:
- Season 1 – 8 episodes
- Season 2 – 10 episodes
- Season 3 – 11 episodes
The news of an extra episode has left fans feeling excited, with one writing on X/Twitter, “More episodes might be better because the previous seasons’ less episodes are clearly not enough.” Another said, “Single’s Inferno S4 has the most eps ever with 12 eps, LET’S GO.”
Single’s Inferno Season 4 release schedule
New batches of episodes will drop on Netflix on a weekly basis, with the latest chapter of the reality series set to follow its usual pattern of releasing two at once until the finale. You can check out the full Single’s Inferno Season 4 release schedule below:
- Episode 1 – January 14, 2025
- Episode 2 – January 14, 2025
- Episode 3 – January 14, 2025
- Episode 4 – January 14, 2025
- Episode 5 – January 21, 2025
- Episode 6 – January 21, 2025
- Episode 7 – January 28, 2025
- Episode 8 – January 28, 2025
- Episode 9 – February 4, 2025
- Episode 10 – February 4, 2025
- Episode 11 – February 11, 2025
- Episode 12 – February 11, 2025
What to expect in Part 2
Part 2 is set to deal with the fallout of the massive twist at the end of Part 1 – although three new male contestants were introduced to the single women, only one will make the cut and join Inferno.
At the end of Season 4 Episode 4, all of the female contestants – Kim Min-seol, Lee Si-an, Bae Ji-yeon, Chung You-jin, Kim Hye-jin, and Kim A-rin – are told they will be heading to Paradise together, leaving them understandably confused.
When they get there, they’re introduced to not one but three single men: Hong Seong-bo, An Jong-hoon, and Kwon Ki-ha. The women take turns having 10-minute conversations with each of the three men, presumably to just get to know them.
However, they get an unexpected announcement: these were actually auditions. Only one of the three newcomers will get to join Single’s Inferno. We won’t find out how this is decided or who gets picked until Part 2 drops next week.
No doubt it will be a spanner in the works for the original male contestants too, as many singletons have started to form bonds.
In the meantime, you can read about where the Love is Blind engagement ring comes from, all the Below Deck couples who are still together, and other great TV shows to stream this month.