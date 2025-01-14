Single’s Inferno Season 4 release time & Netflix schedule

Single’s Inferno has bumped up its episode count in Season 4, with new segments dropping each week. So you don’t miss any of the romance (and drama), here’s the show’s Netflix release time and schedule.

While January can be a bit of a dry month, what better time is there to get cosy and tune into some pure reality TV escapis? In the UK, Love Island All Stars Season 2 has made its premiere, but Netflix has a host of new releases to take note of.

Article continues after ad

One of the most exciting is Single’s Inferno Season 4, which sees a group of new contestants vying to head to Paradise and find love. Part 1 landed on the streaming service on Tuesday, January 14, with four new episodes to get stuck into.

If you’ve binge-watched them in one sitting and can’t wait to find out what happens next, here’s the release schedule and episode details for the dating show’s fourth chapter.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

What time does Single’s Inferno Season 4 Part 2 drop on Netflix?

Single’s Inferno Season 4 Part 2 will consist of two episodes, which will land on Netflix on January 21, 2025, at 12am PT / 3am PT.

As is always the case, Netflix shows tend to drop at the same time. Although they very occasionally stray from this schedule, Single’s Inferno doesn’t.

As for what time it’ll be available to watch, we’ve listed a few time zones so you know exactly when to tune in:

12am PT

2am CT

3am ET

5am Brazil

8am UK

10am CEST

1:30pm IST

5pm KST

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

How many episodes are there?

According to reports, there will be 12 episodes in Single’s Inferno Season 4. This is good news, as it means we’re getting an extra episode compared to Season 3.

Article continues after ad

The episode counts for previous seasons are as follows:

Season 1 – 8 episodes

Season 2 – 10 episodes

Season 3 – 11 episodes

Netflix

The news of an extra episode has left fans feeling excited, with one writing on X/Twitter, “More episodes might be better because the previous seasons’ less episodes are clearly not enough.” Another said, “Single’s Inferno S4 has the most eps ever with 12 eps, LET’S GO.”

Article continues after ad

Single’s Inferno Season 4 release schedule

New batches of episodes will drop on Netflix on a weekly basis, with the latest chapter of the reality series set to follow its usual pattern of releasing two at once until the finale. You can check out the full Single’s Inferno Season 4 release schedule below:

Article continues after ad

Episode 1 – January 14, 2025

Episode 2 – January 14, 2025

Episode 3 – January 14, 2025

Episode 4 – January 14, 2025

Episode 5 – January 21, 2025

Episode 6 – January 21, 2025

Episode 7 – January 28, 2025

Episode 8 – January 28, 2025

Episode 9 – February 4, 2025

Episode 10 – February 4, 2025

Episode 11 – February 11, 2025

Episode 12 – February 11, 2025

What to expect in Part 2

Part 2 is set to deal with the fallout of the massive twist at the end of Part 1 – although three new male contestants were introduced to the single women, only one will make the cut and join Inferno.

Netflix Hong Seong-bo, An Jong-hoon, and Kwon Ki-ha are introduced in Episode 4

At the end of Season 4 Episode 4, all of the female contestants – Kim Min-seol, Lee Si-an, Bae Ji-yeon, Chung You-jin, Kim Hye-jin, and Kim A-rin – are told they will be heading to Paradise together, leaving them understandably confused.

When they get there, they’re introduced to not one but three single men: Hong Seong-bo, An Jong-hoon, and Kwon Ki-ha. The women take turns having 10-minute conversations with each of the three men, presumably to just get to know them.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, they get an unexpected announcement: these were actually auditions. Only one of the three newcomers will get to join Single’s Inferno. We won’t find out how this is decided or who gets picked until Part 2 drops next week.

No doubt it will be a spanner in the works for the original male contestants too, as many singletons have started to form bonds.

In the meantime, you can read about where the Love is Blind engagement ring comes from, all the Below Deck couples who are still together, and other great TV shows to stream this month.