Single’s Inferno Season 4 is over but another addictive Netflix reality show drops this week

Single’s Inferno Season 4 has finished, but rather than leaving us scrambling with what to watch next, Netflix has us covered with one of its most binge-worthy reality dating shows returning in a matter of days.

It feels like we were only just getting to know the Single’s Inferno Season 4 cast, but already another chapter of the show has been and gone, with the finale revealing which contestants coupled up and which ones went home alone.

Although Netflix has a plethora of dating series to choose from, the Single’s Inferno following has grown significantly thanks to its gentle pacing and authentic conversations, offering a refreshing contrast to the high-speed reality TV landscape.

If you agree, you’ll be pleased to know Season 5 is set to drop at the end of the year. But before then, one of the streaming service’s most popular dating series is returning with Season 8 very soon.

Love is Blind Season 8 is dropping days after Single’s Inferno Season 4 finale

Yes, the Love is Blind Season 8 release date is just around the corner, with Part 1 (Episodes 1-6) landing on Netflix on Friday, February 14, 2025.

If you love love (we do here at Dexerto, just check out our We LOVE TV & Movies schedule), Love is Blind is the ideal show to fill that Single’s Inferno-shaped hole in your life.

The premise is simple: single contestants date each other with a wall dividing them, meaning they build their connections without ever seeing one another. They can only meet face-to-face once they get engaged.

In the following weeks, all of the successfully matched couples explore their relationship, before making a final decision at the end whether to go through with their marriage.

Love is Blind co-hosts and married couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey will return to oversee Season 8, which will see singles from Minneapolis, Minnesota taking part.

Another thing it has in common with Single’s Inferno: its staying power. We know Single’s Inferno will continue for at least another chapter, while Love is Blind has been renewed to run until Season 10.

Release time

If you want to know exactly when to tune in, new episodes of Love is Blind’s latest chapter will drop at the usual Netflix time: 12am PT / 3am PT.

Netflix

As for what time it’ll be available to watch, we’ve listed a few time zones so you know exactly when to tune in:

12am PT

2am CT

3am ET

5am Brazil

8am UK

10am CEST

1:30pm IST

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

Release schedule

Much like Single’s Inferno, Love is Blind drops in weekly installments. So you know when to expect new Season 8 episodes, the full release schedule is below:

Episode 1 – February 14, 2025

Episode 2 – February 14, 2025

Episode 3 – February 14, 2025

Episode 4 – February 14, 2025

Episode 5 – February 14, 2025

Episode 6 – February 14, 2025

Episode 7 – February 21, 2025

Episode 8 – February 21, 2025

Episode 9 – February 21, 2025

Episode 10 – February 28, 2025

Episode 11 – February 28, 2025

Episode 12 – March 7, 2025

