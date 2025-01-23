Single’s Inferno Season 4 new episodes hint at Si-an’s “endgame”

Lee Si-an has proven to be the most popular Single’s Inferno Season 4 cast member, but some viewers think they already know who she’ll end up partnering with at the end.

Right now, it’s anyone’s guess who’ll be coupling up and heading to Paradise. We’re only halfway through the fourth chapter of the Netflix dating series, and it’s only getting more complicated as new contestants are added to the group.

As for Si-an, she was into Kim Jeong-su and the feelings are reciprocated, but his interest in Kim Hye-jin and newcomer Park Hae-lin have complicated matters. And he’s far from the only contender for Si-an’s heart.

In Single’s Inferno Season 4 Episode 6, four potential suitors picked her to go to Paradise with: Jeong-su, Jang Theo, An Jong-hoon, and Yuk Jun-seo. But who she picked might be a major clue as to where her heart is heading.

Single’s Inferno Season 4 hints at “endgame” for Si-an and Jun-seo

Even though Si-an has expressed more interest in Jeong-su and Theo, she picks Jun-seo for Paradise after he told her he has feelings for her, leading many viewers at home to think they are “endgame.”

Netflix

Both Si-an and Jun-seo are the most popular contestants, and one Redditor has pointed out that the cliffhanger endings of the new Single’s Inferno Season 4 episodes are both dedicated to the couple, suggesting the producers are pushing it for a reason.

In a post titled ‘Jun-seo and Si-an being endgame – just speculation’, they said, “I feel like it could happen based on the editors pushing it! Because there’s not much stuff going on between them (yet) but they’ve dedicated two ending episode cliffhangers to their dynamic.

“One was Jun-seo telling Si-an he liked her and the second was Si-an picking Jun-seo for Paradise. I mean the editors clearly know the ending so I feel like they are doing this for a reason.

“For the exact same reason I don’t think Si-an and Theo are going anywhere because the editors barely show them interacting! And definitely don’t focus on it. So I feel like if they were endgame, we’d get way more of them.”

They went on to point out that Si-an only friendzoned Jun-seo in the past as she didn’t realize he had feelings towards her.

“It coincided with her initially strong feelings towards Jeong-su wavering because of him being so wishy-washy. Then she even did a feeling check in the last food date but I actually felt her body language towards Jeong-su was off. Like she was over it with him.

“So I think it’s down to between Jun-seo and Theo now!”

They finished by saying it could be “cute” if Si-an and Jun-seo ended up together, as they’re not initially each other’s type but could change their minds as they grow closer.

In response, one fan said, “Also sort of related to this but not really but if Si-an and Jun-seo ended up getting closer, I’d love to see Min-seol and Theo get together too.”

Not everyone’s on board with the theory, however, with one writing, “I feel like it’s a Jia Season 1 situation where Si-an is not fully interested in any of the men pursuing her because I am not feeling the chemistry with anyone based on whatever they show on screen.”

Thankfully, we don’t have to wait too long to find out if the pair have chemistry, as their Paradise experience will air in the next batch of episodes – and things may get steamy.

“Unprecedented” duvet scene to air next

One of the biggest teases for Single’s Inferno Season 4 has been a scene showing what appears to be a couple under the duvet, with a female contestant saying, “Gosh, you’re moving too fast.”

Netflix

The camera then cuts to the hosts’ shocked reaction: Hong Jin-kyung describes it as “unprecedented” and Dex covers his eyes.

Given we’ve never even seen a couple kiss on Single’s Inferno before, fans are divided as to whether this is simply bait or there will be some PDA on the show.

Whatever the case, some believe the “unprecedented” moment will be between Si-an and Jun-seo, especially as Episode 6 promised it will be aired in the next batch of episodes – when we see their Paradise trip.

“Si-an and Yuk I think,” said one. “They will get flack for breaking social norms since it’s a conservative country when it comes to relationships and dating.”

Another thinks it will be Si-an and Theo, while others have warned viewers to not get their hopes up.

“I think whoever she is, she got shy and covered herself in a blanket ‘ALONE’. For me it felt like the boy was flirting and all, and she was like ‘Aren’t you moving too fast?’,” said one.

“That’s what I thought. What a bummer, so might not be getting hot steamy scene here lol haha.”

“Knowing this show well. I’m ready to be disappointed,” wrote another, while a third added, “I see you are familiar with Single’s Inferno PD’s game lol. This is highly likely to be the case.”

To find out when the next batch of episodes arrive, be sure to check out our guide to the Single’s Inferno Season 4 release schedule. You can also read about the dating show dropping after Season 4 ends.