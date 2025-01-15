Who are the hosts in Single’s Inferno Season 4?

Single’s Inferno wouldn’t be Single’s Inferno without the group of hosts watching and analysing the contestants’ moves, so of course they’re back for Season 4 – and while they’re receiving praise, Netflix viewers are divided by their views on one particular drama.

While there are plenty of new TV shows to dive into this month, sometimes you just want a bit of reality escapism to keep you going through the winter months. Cue Single’s Inferno.

Article continues after ad

The hit South Korean dating series made its Season 4 premiere this week, with a host of hot new singletons vying for love in the hopes of leaving the Inferno island and heading to Paradise.

Already there have been plenty of matches and breakups, with a campfire party causing a stir amongst the contestants. As always, the show’s hosts were there every step of the way, but who are they?

Meet the Single’s Inferno hosts

The cast of celebrity hosts have returned for Single’s Inferno Season 4. Their task is to analyse the Netflix series and share their thoughts on the contestants’ activities, providing thoughtful insights, opinions, and speculation, not to mention plenty of humorous asides.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can read about all of the hosts below:

Dex

Netflix

Kim Jin-young, better known as Dex, is an actor and YouTuber who rose to fame after participating in Single’s Inferno Season 2. After appearing as a contestant, he was invited back for Season 3 as a panelist, where he’s continued to receive praise from viewers at home for his positive input.

He’s had a lot of reality TV experience since then, having appeared in Netflix’s zombie apocalypse survival show Zombieverse and MBC’s survival show Bloody Game. Dex went on to make his acting debut in the 2024 horror-mystery K-drama Tarot: The Seven Chapter Story.

Article continues after ad

Amid his rise to fame, Dex has amassed nearly one million subscribers on his YouTube channel, as well as two million on Instagram.

Hong Jin-kyung

Netflix

As an entrepreneur, model, host, comedian, and actress, Hong Jin-kyung has made her mark in a number of trades. She first made a name for herself as a model in the ‘90s before turning to acting.

Article continues after ad

Among her many acting credits are TV shows such as My Love from the Star, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and, more recently, Queen of Tears. Much like the rest of the hosts, Jin-kyung has appeared in multiple reality shows too, including Sister’s Slam Dunk and Off to School.

Article continues after ad

Using the money she’s made in show business, Jin-kyung also launched her own kimchi business. If you want to keep tabs on what Jin-kyung is up to, check out her Instagram page, where she currently has 313k followers.

Kyuhyun

Netflix

Cho Kyu-hyun, aka Kyuhyun, is a singer and member of the K-pop boy band Super Junior. After joining the group in 2006, he went on to launch his solo career with his first EP ‘At Gwanghwanmun’ in 2014.

Article continues after ad

Thanks to his singing talents, Kyuhyun has appeared in numerous original and Korean versions of stage musicals including The Three Musketeers, Catch Me If You Can, Moon Embracing the Sun, Singin’ in the Rain, and Robin Hood.

Article continues after ad

He’s also starred in multiple unscripted series, like Radio Star, We Got Married, and Mamma Mia. You can follow Kyuhyun on Instagram, where he has two million followers.

Lee Da-hee

Netflix

As a model and actress, Lee Da-hee first made a name for herself by becoming a finalist in the 2002 SBS Super Elite Model Contest. Her breakthrough acting role was in 2013’s courtroom drama I Can Hear Your Voice, which she followed with a leading role in the 2014 drama Big Man.

Article continues after ad

She’s also known for her roles as Kang Sa-ra in The Beauty Inside and Cha Hyeon in Search: WWW. In 2019, Da-hee served as a presenter for the girl group competition series Queendom, before joining the Single’s Inferno panel.

Much like the other hosts, you can follow her activities on Instagram, where she has more than two million followers.

Hanhae

Netflix

Last but definitely not least is Jung Han-hae, better known as Hanhae. After serving as a member of the hip-hop boy band Phantom, he’s gone on to enjoy a successful career as a rapper and singer.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Hanhae also shared food and wine content on his YouTube channel, where he’s amassed more than 37k subscribers. If you want to keep tabs on what he’s up to, he’s also on Instagram, where he’s earned nearly 300k followers.

Single’s Inferno hosts split opinion after Season 4 drama

Arguably the biggest drama in Single’s Inferno Season 4 arrived in Episode 4. After Yuk Jun-seo selected Chung You-jin for a date, he ultimately decided he was more into Kim Min-seol – because the former went on a swing.

Article continues after ad

Netflix You-jin caused a stir for going on a swing

Before this, all the contestants played a game where they had to answer a question or take a shot. Throughout the gathering, You-jin appears to be having fun and has a few shots, but her outgoing nature puts Jun-seo off her.

Things take a turn for the worse when You-jin, realizing she’s alone, decides to go on a swing in the yard. Nearby, Min-seol turns to Jun-seo and draws attention to You-jin, asking if she’s okay while giggling.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Although the hosts show sympathy towards You-jin, Hanhae describes her on the swing as “a little creepy” and the others agree. Later, they suggest that You-jin went on the swing to draw attention from the male contestants.

This has divided opinion among the fans. Taking to Reddit, one asked, “What’s wrong with being on the swing and enjoying yourself?”

Another replied, “I was thinking of the exact same thing. But maybe it’s a mix of cultural difference and context clues. The panelist seemed to think that she was doing it for attention.”

Article continues after ad

Netflix Min-seol was not impressed

In a separate post, one wrote, “Instead of hating on a girl having a personality and being herself, why don’t people hate on the others who were laughing at her and judging her. Acting all pretty and prestigious all the time is so superficial.”

“She was literally JUST DRUNK. That’s it lol. I think people and hosts are reading into it too much and judging too… Like let her be,” said another.

Article continues after ad

However, a third who disagreed stated, “This has nothing to do with her having ‘fun’ or having a ‘personality’. It was just obvious that she was a bit drunk and how she was acting did not seem genuine – the hosts picked up on this even BEFORE the swing incident.”

Article continues after ad

New episodes of Single’s Inferno Season 4 land on Netflix on January 21. Until then, read about where the Love is Blind engagement ring comes from, all the Below Deck couples who are still together, and the shows to get excited about in 2025.