Single’s Inferno fans have one major complaint about Season 4

Single’s Inferno Season 4 is in full swing, and while it’s yet another Netflix hit, fans of the reality series have one major complaint about the latest chapter – and they’re longing for the old ways.

Its premise is simple yet effective: a group of singletons are plonked on a desert island named Inferno, where they have to make their own food and stay in communal bunkers.

They aren’t allowed to share their ages or professions unless they couple up and choose each other for a date in Paradise, where they get to spend the night eating delicious food at a luxury hotel.

Article continues after ad

There have been many matches among the cast of Single’s Inferno Season 4 so far, but there’s one issue viewers have found with this year’s edition.

Single’s Inferno fans slam “boring” change in Season 4

A number of viewers have felt that the lines between Inferno and Paradise have been blurred. Notably, the contestants used to have to get their own water and cook everything from scratch on Inferno, while Paradise was more opulent in past seasons.

Article continues after ad

Netflix

As one Redditor said, “I miss when Inferno was really Inferno and Paradise felt like Paradise. I remember when they used to cook and fetch water; it felt special and provided bonding moments…

Article continues after ad

“I also remember when ‘Inferno’ truly felt like an inferno. Now, they overuse the term in Season 4, acting like it’s something bad. The hotels before were so beautiful – Season 2 went all out and did even better than Season 1, but I think they ran out of budget by Season 4.”

This has left them feeling like the Single’s Inferno Season 4 cast is “all acting, especially since many of them are somewhat famous… Sorry for ranting, just had to.”

Article continues after ad

Another agreed, “Contestants acting like they’re in hell when they have a shovel, a bonfire, and a private beach to build sand castles and dig holes for two weeks. Paradise is lame as hell in comparison.”

Others have complained about the fact that Inferno now has a swimming pool, a swing set, and that they get “special treats” every night. “The way they have a whole swimming pool,” said one. “And I noticed they have beer in their hands every evening as well. That used to be an extra special treat.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I miss when they showed them bringing water to the kitchen, the conversations during the walk were the best,” another wrote.

And a third added, “Yesss that mile hike with the buckets!! It looked grueling as heck but I really enjoyed seeing how they would divvy up chores, lean on each other, the survivalism was the whole point, they’re really gutting the show of what makes it good.”

On a separate thread on the Netflix show’s subreddit, one viewer commented, “I can’t quite pinpoint what’s boring about this season. Maybe it’s the fact that they now have kind of ‘luxurious’ rooms and kitchen compared to the previous seasons, which made it more fun to watch.”

Article continues after ad

Another pointed out that getting to Paradise this time round is a lot easier than it was in past seasons. “It’s boring because they made going to Paradise too easy and the same people go while the same stay in Inferno,” they said.

Article continues after ad

“It’s not fair to see Ji-yeon eat by herself while someone else is in paradise twice in a row… I know it’s a competition sort of but the other seasons seemed to flow better without anyone being left out.”

Article continues after ad

Some Single’s Inferno fans have defended the show, questioning whether the producers had no choice but to glam up the Inferno experience.

“Was it Season 1 or Season 2 when somebody burnt their hand, starting the fire, maybe they decided for insurance and being sued purposes that they’d stop? But I’d say that is the top thing I’d love to see come back and water walks in Season 5.”

Whether you agree with the complaint or not, let’s face it, we’ll all be tuning in when the next episodes drop. To find out exactly when, check out our guide to the Single’s Inferno Season 4 release schedule. You can also read about Jun-seo’s unexpected confession.

Article continues after ad