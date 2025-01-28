Single’s Inferno Season 4 under fire after Kim Tae-hwan and Bae Ji-yeon date

After much waiting, Single’s Inferno Season 4 finally delivered: fan-favorite couple Kim Tae-hwan and Bae Ji-yeon got their date on Paradise. However, viewers aren’t too happy with the outcome.

So far, the latest chapter of the Netflix dating show has seen plenty of drama. We’re talking swing incidents, under-the-cover canoodling, and more love triangles than a math lesson.

In last week’s episodes, three couples chose each other to head to Paradise for a date: Kim A-rin and Kook Dong-ho; Bae Ji-yeon and Kim Tae-hwan; and Lee Si-an and Yuk Jun-seo.

The latest batch of Single’s Inferno Season 4 episodes show what went down during those dates, but a number of fans have shared the same complaint: certain cast members are getting more screen time than others.

Single’s Inferno Season 4 criticized for Tae-hwan and Ji-yeon screen time

While Episodes 7 and 8 showed all three couples on their dates, Ji-yeon and Tae-hwan only got around 18 minutes of screen time, despite being one of the most beloved cast members of Season 4.

A-rin and Dong-ho got slightly more, but a majority of the episodes went to Si-an and Jun-seo. Now, there’s an obvious reason for this: there’s far more drama with these two.

Jun-seo has had interest from You-jin and Min-seoul, while Si-an is confused after having feelings for Jun-seo, Theo, and Jeong-su.

Nonetheless, it’s not gone down well with some of the Single’s Inferno fans. Taking to Reddit, one wrote, “I’m so p*ssed cause I was really waiting to see Tae-hwan and Ji-yeon date and I barely saw two minutes.

“I know the producers think the whole Si-an triangle is entertaining but I’m sick of it and it’s annoying cause there are so many things happening in Inferno and Paradise but we aren’t seeing it.

“The show is becoming so boring and frustrating, won’t even lie. I understand why they focused on Gwan-hee last season, nobody else was doing anything but this season is different so why aren’t the other cast receiving equal screen time even while at Paradise?”

Another said, “Completely agree. I was looking forward to Ji-yeon and Tae-hwan’s date the most and even woke up early to watch the episodes, only for them to get the least amount of screentime out of the couples who went to Paradise.

“I feel like they edited out so much and even their job videos felt short. I hope they post an unreleased clip on YouTube at the very least.”

“I don’t care for Si-an and Jun-seo’s conversations, he is so boring,” a third agreed. “I too would have preferred more of Tae-hwan and Ji-yeon’s date, they got so little screen time the entire show and their date was really cute.”

A fourth simply wrote, “Ji-yeon and Tae-hwan are my favorite and I’m literally watching for them at this point.”

Single's Inferno Season 4 Episodes 1-8 are streaming on Netflix now, with the next batch arriving on February 4.