Single’s Inferno Season 4 is nearly over, but another great Korean series is returning soon

There’s no need to say Single’s Inferno Season 4 is nearing its finale, as Netflix has plenty in store, including a second season of a highly-rated Korean competition series that’s set to drop very soon.

It feels like just yesterday we were introduced to the Single’s Inferno Season 4 cast, but in less than a week, we’ll be finding out which couples will be endgame. Right now, it’s anyone’s guess.

In the latest batch of episodes, Ji-yeon shared some home truths about her date with Tae-hwan, Si-an shut down Theo, and You-jin had an unexpected double date with Jeong-su by her side.

If you’re sad about the prospect of waiting another year for more Single’s Inferno fun, you’ll be pleased to know the hit Netflix series The Devil’s Plan is dropping Season 2 – and it’s coming soon.

The Devil’s Plan Season 2 is heading to Netflix in 2025

After wrapping filming last September, it was revealed that The Devil’s Plan Season 2 is set to drop on Netflix in the second quarter of 2025 – meaning we can expect it to arrive sometime between April and June.

For the uninitiated, The Devil’s Plan brings together a group of highly strategic contestants – including pro gamers, scholars, and entertainers – to battle it out in a series of intense mind games.

Unlike typical reality competitions, the show prioritizes intellect and social strategy over physical endurance, resulting in Season 1 being hailed as one of the best challenge-based series in recent memory.

If Season 2’s upcoming debut weren’t exciting enough, producer Jung Jong-yeon and the streaming service revealed that the second chapter is going to be even bigger and better than the first.

Speaking to The Chosun Daily, he explained, “The number of players has increased to 14.” The studio has nearly doubled in size too, and the production crew has fine-tuned the challenges.

“In the past, while working on The Genius and Society Game, we continuously developed games with the writers. But feeling the need for more variety this season, we created a dedicated game development team for the first time,” Jung said.

“I even reached out to some old colleagues from The Genius, and we met up on Sundays to brainstorm and test games together. They were thrilled to have their names in the credits of a show they love, and their contributions were invaluable.

“This season, about half of the games were developed by that team, setting the stage for a longer series run.”

The producer went on to say he’s hoping The Devil’s Plan can have a lasting run on Netflix, stating, “While achieving success like Squid Game would be wonderful, I simply wish to continue making more seasons.

“My humble dream is for Netflix to keep appreciating our work and continue releasing new seasons.”

In the meantime, Single’s Inferno Season 4 Episodes 11-12 drop on Netflix on February 11. You can also read about the Single’s Inferno hosts, another new dating show coming to the streamer in 2025, and TV shows dropping this month.

