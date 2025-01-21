Single’s Inferno Season 4’s Jun-seo leaves Min-seol blindsided with unexpected confession

Single’s Inferno Season 4 has more love triangles than a math lesson, and Yuk Jun-seo just made things even more complicated by blindsiding both Kim Min-seol and Lee Si-an in the new Episode 5.

Ever since the latest chapter of the South Korean dating show debuted on Netflix, a lot’s gone on, from the now-infamous Chung You-jin swing incident to the question of whether Jun-seo actually pushed Min-seol in the pool.

But, of course, we’re here for the romantic connections, and it’s safe to say there have been a lot of matches between the Single’s Inferno Season 4 cast so far – and we’re only halfway.

Two new episodes dropped on the streaming service today (January 21), showcasing events that throw a spanner in the works for Min-seol and Si-an.

Jun-seo admits his feelings for Si-an in Single’s Inferno Season 4

Netflix Jun-seo told Si-an he’s curious about her

Although Min-seol has made her feelings for Jun-seo very clear, he reveals in Single’s Inferno Season 4 Episode 5 that he now wants to get to know Si-an more, leaving her feeling “frustrated.”

But his confession also makes Si-an’s experience more complicated. You see, Si-an has feelings towards Kim Jeong-su, and these only grow after he goes to Paradise with newcomer Park Hae-lin.

As well as the new woman, Kim Hye-jin also has feelings for Jeong-su (things get particularly messy in Episode 6 when all of them go to speak with him at once).

Initially, You-jin had feelings for Jun-seo, with the pair going to Paradise in the first episode of Single’s Inferno Season 4. But he’s since gone off her after they had a party at the campfire.

So, in Episode 3, he took Min-seol to Paradise, and she’s since developed strong feelings for him. And if that weren’t complicated enough, Jang Theo has feelings for Si-an. Are you still with us? Good.

Netflix Si-an struggled to get alone time with Jeong-su

In the latest batch of episodes, Jun-seo starts messing around with Si-an in the pool, leaving Min-seol upset. “When Jun-seo was loitering around with Si-an, I thought, ‘Sure, go and get to know her. You won’t find anyone more fun than me.’

“I realized I laugh the most when I’m with this person. I laugh without thinking about it. I’m so frustrated right now.”

That evening, Jun-seo leaves a bad taste in her mouth when he refers to her as “kid” and says the reason he likes her is because she doesn’t take long to get ready. Min-seol asks if there’s anyone else he wants to get to know and he admits Si-an, causing further friction.

Jun-seo then pulls Si-an to the side for a chat and she asks him if he’s narrowed down who he likes. He says he’s been wanting to talk to her, leaving her blindsided, as she thought their relationship was more friendly than romantic.

The following morning, the pair fool around at the breakfast table, leaving both Min-seol and Theo feeling jealous. Plus, Jun-seo’s confession doesn’t appear to have swayed Si-an, as she is still wanting to get to know Jeong-su… until it’s time for Paradise.

Netflix Min-seol wasn’t too happy with Jun-seo

In Episode 6, all of the islanders vote who they’d like to leave Inferno with, and the selections from the women cast members are quite surprising. Firstly, Min-seol picks Theo, which even shocks the judges.

Then, Si-an decides to go with Jun-seo. Maybe there is love in the air for those two after all.

Single's Inferno Season 4 Episodes 1-6 are streaming on Netflix now, with the next two episodes dropping on January 28.