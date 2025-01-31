Single’s Inferno Season 4’s Theo faces backlash for ‘liking’ Si-an hate comment

Jang Theo might be a fan favorite of the Single’s Inferno Season 4 cast, but he’s facing heat after he was spotted liking a disparaging post about the woman he’s interested in, Lee Si-an.

Right now, Si-an is the most popular female contestant on the Netflix dating show. At the end of Season 4 Episode 6, Theo, Yuk Jun-seo, Kim Jeong-su, and An Jong-hoon chose her to go to Paradise with.

In the end, she chose Jun-seo, but she admitted she’s confused about her feelings, having previously said Theo was her number one.

Theo continues to demonstrate his feelings towards Si-an in Single’s Inferno, but in the outside world, he may have just given a clue as to how things turned out between them.

Jang Theo has been criticized by fans after a screenshot was shared showing he liked an Instagram comment describing Si-an as a “pick me girl” and comparing her to Season 3’s Lee Gwan-hee.

The comment, which tags Theo, Si-an, and Gwan-hee, states, “@tachyonproject you need to stay away from pick me girl @youseeany she is such a pick me girl. And she is just playing with your heart.

“It’s more like @youseeany she is more focused on the attention and status boost she gets from all the guys vying for her. She is literally the female version of @leegwanhee0429.”

For the uninitiated, Gwan-hee caused division over his time in Single’s Inferno Season 3 due to his indecisiveness. He showed interest in multiple women, only making his final decision right at the end.

On the show’s subreddit, one fan shared a screenshot of the ‘like’, writing, “No one told him to pursue Si-an. He did that on his own and closed off all his potential love interests.

“A real man would stand on his actions and not like a hate post just cause the girl didn’t pick him. This is just so weird of him.”

Others agreed with this sentiment, with one writing, “Genuinely nasty. You would think people in the public eye would want to protect each other from the vile hatred because they know how easily they could become a target but I guess he currently feels untouchable.”

Another commented, “Saying this as someone who actually likes (or idk maybe liked??) watching him: he shouldn’t really be doing this and you can’t excuse this with the ‘he likes everything without reading it’ argument.

“How are we supposed to know that? Do we know him personally to arrive at that conclusion? This is just terrible on his part even if it isn’t intentional.”

“It kind of gives me second thoughts now, was he acting?” added a third.

However, others have jumped in to defend him, pointing out that he reportedly liked comments about him and Si-an being endgame too, and suggesting his Instagram account may be managed by a professional.

“Considering they (as the person that is probably, idk for sure, managing the account) also liked comments about them being endgame, my guess is this person either doesn’t know English well or they are liking almost every comment they come across without fail,” said one.

“I’m not his fan either, I didn’t care for him from the moment he greeted the men.”

A second chimed in, “He (his account manager I’m sure) also liked positive comments about him and Si-an being endgame. It’s clear he needs to fire whoever is in charge of his account.”

Despite the backlash, Theo still has a loyal following, having become the most popular Single’s Inferno Season 4 contestant in terms of social media growth.

While he started out with 551k followers on Instagram, this has since skyrocketed to over a million since the show’s Netflix debut, with many appreciating his unwavering loyalty to Si-an and his comedic asides.

To find out when the next episode drops, be sure to bookmark our Single’s Inferno Season 4 release schedule. You can also read about which Single’s Inferno couples are still together, and what happened in the duvet scene.