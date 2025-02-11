Single’s Inferno Season 4 hosts accused of being “unnecessarily mean” to You-jin after finale

Chung You-jin might have been unlucky in love in Single’s Inferno Season 4, but she’s a winner in the eyes of the viewers, who believe the way she was portrayed in the Netflix show was “unnecessarily mean”.

These accusations surfaced right at the start of Season 4, when You-jin had a few tipples and went on a swing. Yes, really. The Single’s Inferno hosts suggested she was doing it for attention, while her fellow cast members gave her the sideeye.

Article continues after ad

Although this led to Yuk Jun-seo losing interest in her, You-jin – a 28-year-old dancer – has maintained a positive attitude throughout, while making sure her fellow islanders were always laughing and having fun.

Unfortunately, this didn’t lead to her coupling up in the Single’s Inferno Season 4 finale, but it did win over the hearts of the fans, as well as a Season 3 contestant.

You-jin’s portrayal in Single’s Inferno sparks debate

Since the finale dropped on Netflix today (February 11), fans have taken to Reddit to share their thoughts, with one saying, “You-jin should’ve been treated better.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Netflix

“Even when she calls Dong-ho oppa, he says he might be younger?!” referring to a conversation the cast were having in Episode 12, where they joked about You-jin being the oldest one.

“Also, the panelists sighing when You-jin goes near Si-an when they are swimming because they want Jun-seo to rescue her. Cut her some slack already.

“Can’t she enjoy without them being the couple angle. Is she there only for comic relief?! Honestly, I can’t imagine how You-jin must be feeling after seeing all the episodes. I hope she doesn’t lose her confidence.”

Article continues after ad

Another agreed, “The panelists were unnecessarily mean to You-jin,” while a third added, “She deserves so much better! I swear the panelists were bashing her left and right.”

Others felt she suffered from bad editing, particularly when it came to the swing scene. You-jin was shown from an awkward camera angle, and the opposite was true when Lee Si-an went on the swing.

Article continues after ad

Single’s Inferno Season 3 contestant Kim Gyu-ri even commented on this while reacting to the clip, saying, “No, but… I’m not sure if there’s only that angle to show her, you know?” When the episode then cuts to You-jin in her room, Gyu-ri said, “See, she looks fine now.”

Article continues after ad

Then, when she saw Si-an on the swing, Gyu-ri pointed out, “See! They could have shown You-jin from this angle instead.”

Criticism aside, many fans think You-jin will be just fine. “Knowing her personality through the reality show (I mean, not completely) I can assure you that she will take it well,” wrote one.

“Because she also knows that everything that happened is not her fault, she was indirectly sabotaged on each occasion, things just didn’t work out for her.”

Article continues after ad

A second chimed in, “I think You-jin takes these things in stride, she doesn’t take herself too seriously. You-jin was lowkey the MVP in these last two episodes, I couldn’t stop laughing anytime she was on screen.”

Article continues after ad

You-jin called the “MVP” of Season 4

Many Single’s Inferno viewers felt the same way, describing You-jin as the “MVP” of Season 4, with one saying they “laughed so hard” when she rescued Si-an in the ocean.

Netflix

“Also You-jin getting frustrated at everyone assuming she’s the oldest woman there. And not to mention her fashion game is insane! She’s wearing the most beautiful outfits every single episode,” they continued.

Article continues after ad

Another wrote, “You-jin rescuing Si-an was so cute. Her complaining about Jong-hoon made me laugh harder than expected… I love her sense of humor… Even though she stood alone, she gave me so many laughs.”

They finished by saying You-jin is their favorite person in Single’s Inferno Season 4, and that “she definitely deserves all the love she will be getting from the fans.”

A third agreed, “I really admire her for staying strong despite nothing going her way. She could’ve just sat in the corner and had a pity party but she entertained us all instead! I’m sure she’ll find someone deserving of her on the outside.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more on the dating series, read the full list of Single’s Inferno Season 4 contestants and find out which of the show’s couples are still together. You can also find more content to read about with our We LOVE TV & Movies schedule.