Which couples ended up together in Single’s Inferno Season 4?

Single’s Inferno Season 4 has reached its finale on Netflix, meaning we finally know who coupled up in the final matching – including the one of three contestants Lee Si-an picked.

Up until this point, Single’s Inferno’s latest chapter has been packed full of drama. Early on, we had the swing incident, which drew quite the reaction from viewers at home, and the same goes for the duvet scene.

Before the final matching, the Season 4 cast members grappled with who to choose for dates to Paradise, with the penultimate batch unfolding in Episode 11. Ultimately, Si-an went with Kim Jeong-su, but that didn’t mean her feelings towards Yuk Jun-seo just disappeared.

Meanwhile, Park Hae-lin chose Kook Dong-ho, leaving Chung You-jin to choose An Jong-hoon. Following their dates, they had to make the ultimate decision: go with their head or their heart. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Single’s Inferno Season 4 final couples

Lee Si-an and Yuk Jun-seo

Netflix

Ultimately, Si-an goes with her heart over her head. Although Jeong-su would have been a safer bet, she chooses Jun-seo. As Single’s Inferno host Dex says, “She chose the person who made her heart race.” As they walk away from the island, she jokes that he should celebrate, and in true Jun-seo style, he picks her up and throws her over his shoulder.

While explaining her decision, Si-an says she felt a range of emotions with Jun-seo. “Exicted, uneasy, awkward, bothered, happy, and jealous, rather than feeling at ease. But eventually those emotions reassured me that I wanted him.”

Bae Ji-yeon and Kim Tae-hwan

Netflix

Although Ji-yeon grew unsure about her feelings towards Tae-hwan due to what came across as a lack of interest in her, she ultimately picks him and vice-versa in the Single’s Inferno Season 4 finale.

“I was unsure of certain things but I wanted to trust his word,” she says in a solo interview. “Seeing him being so devoted to me throughout this experience without looking elsewhere, that was what drew me to him.”

Kim A-rin and Kook Dong-ho

Netflix

Despite Dong-ho being chosen for a Paradise date with Park Hae-lin and receiving interest from You-jin, he ultimately goes with A-rin, with his feelings for her proving to be unwavering. After agreeing to hang out and have fun together in the outside world, they pick each other for the final match.

“I’m thinking right now, ‘This could possibly be fate,’” says A-rin. “I’m so happy.” The hosts then recall the fact that the pair both live close by to each other, making it easy for them to go on dates.

Kim Hye-jin and An Jong-hoon

Netflix

Jong-hoon was chosen by You-jin for the Paradise date in Episode 11, but ultimately he picks Hye-jin. Prior to final matching, Jong-hoon reassured Hye-jin about his feelings towards her, saying he’s “never been swayed.”

“I just wanted to tell you this, and put you at ease in case you’re feeling anxious at all,” he told her. Hye-jin later says, “It was touching.”

Contestants who didn’t get picked

Jang Theo

Netflix

Theo was unwavering in his feelings towards Si-an. Though it drew some criticism from Single’s Inferno viewers and she let him know he wasn’t in the running, he sticks to his guns and picks her for his final match, leaving him single in the end.

Kim Jeong-su

Netflix

Similarly, Jeong-su continued with his quest to win over Si-an, and it nearly paid off. Jeong-su would have been the safe pick for Si-an, and it looked like they could have made it. However, at the last minute, she chooses Jun-seo, leaving Jeong-su to leave Inferno alone.

Chung You-jin

Netflix

It’s safe to say we were all rooting for You-jin, but she was unlucky in love right from the start. Having gone to Paradise with Jun-seo first, she showed her interest in him but was shut down after the early campfire party. Although there was potential with Dong-ho, Jeong-su, and Jong-hoon, none of them had enough time to get to know each other better. Still, here’s hoping You-jin finds her Mr Right in the future.

Park Hae-lin

Netflix

Hae-lin joined Single’s Inferno Season 4 later in the game, and this may have impacted her journey on the Netflix show. Initially, she dated Jeong-su and Dong-ho, and went on to form a bond with the latter. However, his feelings for A-rin are stronger, and Hae-lin doesn’t make a final match.

Kim Min-seol

Netflix

Min-seol won the hearts of the Single’s Inferno Season 4 hosts, but unfortunately she didn’t win Jun-seo’s. Having gone to Paradise with him earlier on in the series, she developed strong feelings for him. Although it looked like they were heading in the right direction, Jun-seo’s interest in Si-an took over. She chooses him for the final match despite knowing he’s going to pick Si-an, leading to her leaving alone.

So, will any of the final matches go the distance? We’ll have to wait and see, but for now you can read about which couples from Seasons 1-3 ended up together. And if you’re sad the show has left for another chapter, don’t be, as Single’s Inferno Season 5 is coming sooner than you think.