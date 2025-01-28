Single’s Inferno Season 4 shows duvet scene and it’s exactly what you think

The now-infamous duvet scene has been revealed in the new episodes of Single’s Inferno Season 4, and you shouldn’t be surprised who’s beneath the covers.

Ever since the opening preview of the Netflix dating show’s latest chapter, we knew the duvet scene was coming. The blink-and-you’ll-miss-it clip showed what appeared to be a couple canoodling in a bed, with a woman saying, “Aren’t you moving too fast?”

If you’re not familiar with Single’s Inferno, you might not know that public displays of affection are not seen between the contestants – in four seasons, no one has even kissed on the lips. So, if the duvet scene is real, it’s unprecedented (a word the hosts even use as they respond to it).

Article continues after ad

With the arrival of Season 4 Episodes 7 and 8, we now know exactly what happens. If you don’t want it spoiled, now’s the time to look away.

Article continues after ad

What happened under the duvet in Single’s Inferno Season 4?

The scene involves the Single’s Inferno Season 4 cast members everyone suspected: Lee Si-an and Yuk Jun-seo. Rather than a secret kiss, it appears the pair just cuddled. While it’s not a lot in, say, Love Island standards, this is the most intimacy we’ve seen on this show.

Article continues after ad

Netflix

Prior to this moment, Si-an and Jun-seo had been enjoying their date in Paradise together. After having a few drinks, they start to get deep, at which point Si-an expresses her confusion.

Up until now, she’s had feelings for Kim Jeong-su and Jang Theo, and they’re reciprocated, but Jun-seo blindsided her by admitting he likes her. During their Paradise trip, Jun-seo urges Si-an to be honest about her feelings, and she says her number one is Theo.

Article continues after ad

However, it appears their interaction has swayed her. Over drinks, she bursts into tears over her confusion about who she likes. Jun-seo manages to put her at ease, telling her not to worry or think too much, and to just enjoy the moment.

Article continues after ad

Later, in their hotel room, they agree it’s fine to share a bed. The pair continue chatting and getting closer before Jun-seo leans across Si-an to check the time. Jun-seo asks if he’s ever made her nervous, to which she says, “Um, right now.”

Article continues after ad

We then see what looks like the pair hugging each other under the covers, a move that shocks the judges. “I expected chemistry but not this much,” says Hanhae, but Kyuhyun points out, “Let’s be honest, we don’t exactly know what actually happened.”

Netflix

They speculate whether this has completely changed Si-an’s mind, as the feelings certainly appear to be mutual – Si-an’s been to Paradise with numerous people and this is the first time she’s shared a bed.

Article continues after ad

In the morning, the pair maintain their closeness, with Jun-seo holding Si-an in bed. Again, this is unprecedented in Single’s Inferno’s world. When they return to Inferno, will they continue on this trajectory or will the other contestants sway them?

Article continues after ad

That’s for you to find out. Single’s Inferno Season 4 Episodes 1-8 are streaming on Netflix now, with the next batch arriving on February 4. Until then, read about the show’s swing incident and find out where it’s filmed.