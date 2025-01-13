Ahead of the release of Single’s Inferno Season 4, Netflix has shared a trailer showcasing the batch of new contestants. While there’s plenty of hype, fans of the reality series have one complaint about the cast.

Since debuting in 2021, Single’s Inferno has grown in popularity, taking place in South Korea where a group of hopeful singles are left on a deserted island known as ‘Inferno’. Here, they have to fend for themselves and don’t have access to electricity.

Their goal? To leave Inferno for a luxury island named Paradise – but the only way to do so is to find a match. Season 4 Part 1 is dropping on Netflix on January 14, with new episodes set to land every Tuesday until the grand finale.

Once again, Hong Jin-kyung, Lee Da-hee, Kyuhyun, Hanhae, and Dex will return as hosts, but what about the rest of the cast? Here’s who we know so far.

Single’s Inferno Season 4 trailer reveals cast

Although the full Single’s Inferno Season 4 cast is yet to be revealed, Netflix shared a trailer for the reality series, showcasing a number of the contestants who’ll be looking for love this year. They include:

Kim Minseol

Netflix

After graduating with a major in acting, Kim Minseol is now in the acting world, having appeared in K-drama Cafe Minamdang. SPOTV also reportedly invited Minseol for a reporter internship at its news station. She has 11.3k followers on her Instagram page.

Kim Tae-hwan

Netflix

You may also recognize Kim Tae-hwan from the Single’s Inferno Season 4 trailer. With a past in acting, he’s appeared in Love Class, My Amazing Boyfriend, and The Bride of Habaek.

Tae-hwan first made a name for himself as a model, appearing in magazines including GQ Korea, Vogue Girl Korea, and L’Officiel Hommes Korea. He has 10.9k followers on his Instagram page.

Lee Si-an

Netflix

Best known as a trainee idol, Lee Si-an took part in competition reality shows like Idol School and Produce48, and was a member of the pre-debut girl group Happyface Girls. After signing with Leaders Entertainment, Si-an now works as a freelance model. She has 82.4k followers on Instagram.

Yuk Jun-seo

Netflix

Local reports revealed Yuk Jun-seo as the first confirmed contestant for Single’s Inferno Season 4 back in August last year. Jun-seo formerly served for the Navy Special Warfare Flotilla (UDT/SEAL) and was honorably discharged as a sergeant in 2019.

Since then, he’s gone on to enjoy a career in the entertainment industry, arguably his most famous role being in the K-drama series Sweet Home. Jun-seo has 220k followers on Instagram.

Bae Ji-yeon

Netflix

According to her Instagram page, where she has 25.3k followers, Bae Ji-yeon is a model and a “space director.” No doubt we’ll learn more about Ji-yeon when she appears in the Netflix dating show.

Jung You-jin

Netflix

Last but definitely not least is Jung You-jin, a dancer with 10.8k Instagram followers. Much like Ji-yeon, we can expect to learn more about her when Single’s Inferno Season 4 debuts.

Single’s Inferno fans have one complaint

Single’s Inferno typically has 12 contestants in total, meaning we’ll have to wait to find out about the other six. Until then, fans have been busy discussing the cast, but some have taken issue with the fact that the list includes celebrities.

Taking to Reddit, one wrote, “I wanted less micro celebs and influencers, not more.” Another said, “So many actors this time around, not excited for it. Anyway the guys have always been meh every season, looking forward to the girls.”

“Yeah no, it’s only celebrities this time too. I’m kinda not excited now,” added a third, while a fourth chimed in, “Show needs to work on casting non D list celebrities.”

However, others are excited for the drama Season 4 is set to bring. “I’m looking forward to the double dates that will be added to this season,” said one. “I love how messy it’s going to be.”

We’ll be sure to keep this post updated when the full cast details are available.

Single's Inferno Season 4 premieres on Netflix on January 14, 2025.