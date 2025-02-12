Are Yuk Jun-seo and Lee Si-an still together? Single’s Inferno Season 4 couple update

Now that Single’s Inferno Season 4 has finished airing on Netflix, a question you will no doubt be asking is whether the most talked about couple, Yuk Jun-seo and Lee Si-an, are still together.

For better or worse, the love quad was the biggest talking point of Single’s Inferno’s latest chapter. Si-an caught the attention of Jun-seo, Kim Jeong-su, and Jang Theo, leaving her feeling confused after every Paradise date.

Although she ruled out Theo, seeing him just as a friend, she was struggling with who to pick out of Jeong-su and Jun-seo right up until the Single’s Inferno Season 4 finale.

However, Si-an decided to follow her heart and coupled up with Jun-seo. Given the latest chapter of the Netflix series was shot in June 2024, it’s natural to wonder whether they went the distance.

Are Yuk Jun-seo and Lee Si-an still together?

Jun-seo and Si-an are yet to confirm their relationship status, but a number of Single’s Inferno viewers have spotted them out and about together, leading to the belief that they are a couple.

A Single’s Inferno Season 4 TikTok page has shared a video containing a number of social media posts from individuals claiming to have spotted the pair in public.

Alongside this, they wrote, “Si-an x Jun-seo endgame and dating for eight months. They were real. Genuine. They were there for love.”

One of the posts says, “I saw them on a date at a Thai restaurant in Hannam-dong, 100% genuine.”

Another admitted they were debating whether or not to leave a comment due to spoilers, but said they went to one of Jun-seo’s art exhibitions at the end of December 2024 and Si-an was there with flowers.

The reveal has sparked plenty of discussion, with fans hoping these sightings are legitimate. “I’ll be so mad if this is a lie! I need her and Jun-seo together,” said one.

“Please tell me it’s true,” wrote another, while a third added, “I hope Si-an and Jun-seo are endgame.”

At the time of writing, it appears that Si-an follows Jun-seo on Instagram, but not vice-versa. However, this could be for a number of reasons, whether that be for privacy or simply keeping his personal and professional life separate.

Or, it means they’re no longer an item, but for now all we can do is speculate. In the meantime, you can find out which Single’s Inferno Seasons 1-3 couples are still together, and which Season 4 contestants coupled up.

