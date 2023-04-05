Sing 3: Everything we know so far

Here’s everything we know about Sing 3, the third installment to Illumination’s computer-animated musical, including any release date updates, cast announcements, plot, and more.

Illumination is currently wrapped up in The Super Mario Bros. Movie release, which marks an official collaboration between Nintendo and the Despicable Me studio and sees Chris Pratt and Charlie Day taking on the iconic plumbing duo Mario and Luigi. But that’s not to say it hasn’t got its sights set on the future, as the company just announced Sing 3 is in development.

The news is music to the ears of the fans, who have so far loved the franchise’s humorous and touching tale about a group of anthropomorphic animals competing in a talent competition. When director Garth Jennings’ Sing first dropped in 2016, it earned more than $634 million worldwide, helped along by its all-star voice cast including Matthew McConaughey and Scarlett Johansson. Sing 2, released in 2021, kept up the fun with an entirely new playlist of bops – honorable mention to Johansson’s rendition of ‘Heads Will Roll’ by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Now that Sing 3 is locked in, with Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri revealing the project is “deep into development,” here’s everything we know about the movie so far.

Currently, there is no official release date for Sing 3.

Given there was a five-year gap between the first two movies, we can expect to wait a fair while before the threequel arrives. If it follows the same pattern, this would mean Sing 3 would drop sometime in 2026, although this is unlikely as Sing 2 was pushed back due to the pandemic.

Sing 3 plot: What is it about?

Considering Meledandri’s update is still so fresh, little is known about the direction the movie will take. But given the nature of the franchise, it’s safe to assume there’ll be plenty more musical numbers to look forward as more details trickle through.

The original Sing told the story of Buster Moon, a “dapper koala with big dreams,” as he attempted to save his failing theater with the hopes of producing the world’s greatest singing competition. Sing 2 expanded on the story and its characters as they planned their “most dazzling stage extravaganza yet” – only they had to convince the “world’s most reclusive rock star” to join them.

Speaking about the third outing, Meledandri told Variety: “It will involve characters from the original cast, but it will take us into a new world.”

Sing 3 cast: Who’d be in it?

Currently, there are no cast updates for Sing 3. But, as promised by Illumination’s big boss, the original voice actors are set to reprise their roles.

That includes Matthew McConaughey as Mr Moon himself, as well as Johansson’s Ash, described as a “prickly teenage porcupine with a punk rock attitude.”

The former is certainly down, having previously told CinemaBlend that he’d love to return as the koala king if he could make one change. When asked why his character didn’t sing or dance in the sequel, McConaughey replied: “Maybe Sing 3, but it wasn’t in this one and a lot of people have been saying that and I’m like that’s right, Buster Moon should sing, whistle, diddy, hum, dance, something. Oh, that’d be super fun. That could be it. Bring it up to the director, I’m with you. You hear that Garth?”

Is there a Sing 3 trailer?

No, there isn’t a trailer for Sing 3 right now. Until more developments come through, you can check out the trailer for Sing 2 below:

