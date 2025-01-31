Simu Liu confirms plans for Sleeping Dogs sequel if he can make the movie happen

Hollywood actor Simu Liu is trying to get a Sleeping Dogs movie off the ground and revealed plans to make a sequel to the cult classic 2012 game.

Square Enix’s GTA-style Sleeping Dogs has developed a massive following in the years since its release, with fans desperately pleading for a sequel to happen.

The Hong Kong-based title, which combined Grand Theft Auto’s open-world gameplay with melee combat akin to the Batman Arkham Games, didn’t meet Square Enix’s sales expectations, which resulted in a canceled sequel and spin-off.

In 2017, a film adaption with filmmaker Donnie Yen was announced and subsequently canned. Yen explained he spent time working with producers and investing some of his own money into obtaining the drafts and some of the rights before the movie was scrapped.

However, Marvel actor Simu Liu is looking to change that and has big plans for the series if he can get the film made.

Simu Liu wants to make Sleeping Dogs 2 a reality

On January 30, Liu responded to a fan urging him to “work his magic” to make a movie happen so that a sequel could be developed.

“Working with the rights holders to bring Sleeping Dogs to the big screen!” he revealed.

A day later on January 31, the actor detailed more of his goal, explaining the trouble with making a movie while still aiming for an eventual part two in video game form.

“So few film projects make it from pitch phase to greenlight. Pitching [to] execs who don’t understand the game has been tiring. Everyone’s overwhelming love of Sleeping Dogs here has really given us life!” he exclaimed.

“First a movie, then a sequel game for everyone… that’s always been the dream,” he added.

Liu further stated that, if he can pull this off, he’d immediately call Donnie Yen and Will Yun Lee, the voice of the game’s protagonist, Wei Shen.

According to Liu, he wouldn’t want to star in a potential sequel game, stating: “The game version of Wei should always be the legendary Will Yun Lee.”

We’ll have to see if the Canadian actor is able to pull the strings and breathe some life into the dormant franchise as both a film and a long-awaited game sequel.