Shudder’s curator reveals the 14 “scariest” horror movies ever made

The curator of Shudder, the streaming platform for all things horror, has revealed which 14 films he considers the “scariest”.

Shudder is a subscription video-on-demand service made for fans of horror, featuring over 650 movies, more than 40 different series, and seven podcasts.

As well as horror, the site also includes thrillers and supernatural content, resulting in a plethora of titles. But with so much to pick from, viewers may find it difficult to make a choice.

Luckily, Shudder’s curator Samuel Zimmerman has now shared with The Washington Post what he considers the 14 “scariest movies”. Read on to find out what films he recommends, and keep in mind the following are listed in no particular order.

Article continues after ad

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Haxan Films Marketing for the Blair Witch Project included tricking viewers into thinking the cast was actually missing.

This supernatural horror popularized found footage films for the genre, following three fictional student filmmakers as they embark into the Black Hills to film a documentary.

The local myth the students hope to uncover is that of the Blair Witch, however, they never return from their trip. Their equipment and footage are found a year later, resulting in the iconic horror film that still terrifies viewers today.

Article continues after ad

According to Zimmerman, The Blair Witch Project is a “completely irreplaceable” film that targets “deeply primal fears”. The movie is even set to get a reboot, though the original cast and crew have labeled it “classless”.

Article continues after ad

Lake Mungo (2008)

Arclight Films Lake Mungo follows a family grieving the death of their daughter.

An Australian psychological mockumentary, Lake Mungo features elements of found footage as a family deals with the aftermath of their daughter’s drowning. However, it doesn’t take long before the grieving family begins to experience supernatural events and set up cameras to capture any potential ghost sightings.

Zimmerman described the film as “very one-to-one”, stating it is just “you and yourself, marching toward death,” and makes him feel both “sad and scared”.

Pulse (2001)

Toho In Pulse, ghosts take advantage of digital advancements to invade the living world.

This Japanese techno-horror sees ghosts enter the living world via the internet, leading to a number of suicides in Tokyo. There are three different protagonists and the film follows each storyline separately as the characters attempt to solve the bizarre phenomenon.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There is a 2006 English-language remake, however, Zimmerman prefers the original. He also described Pulse and Lake Mungo as “two sides of the same coin”, the watching experience for both being “frightening but exhilarating”.

Angst (1983)

Les Films Jacques Viewers follow a convicted killer’s release from prison in Angst.

Angst is about a “violent and vicious” convicted killer’s release from prison after being paroled following a 10-year stint behind bars. The film follows him as he breaks into a remote home to kill all those living inside.

The 80’s home invasion movie is “wildly upsetting” according to Zimmerman, who dubbed the titular killer as “reprehensible”.

Article continues after ad

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

New Line Cinema Leatherface has become one horror’s most iconic killers.

One of the most iconic horror films, the original Texas Chain Saw Massacre saw a group of friends fall victim to a family of cannibals. The 1974 film started a series of sequels and reboots, with 10 movies to date.

As with Angst, Zimmerman’s reasoning for this pick came down to the film’s killer, calling both movies “incredible pieces of chaos” that explore “humans leaving humanity behind.”

Article continues after ad

Terrified (2017)

Aura Films Zimmerman called Terrified’s filmmaker “a master of suspense and horror”.

Another supernatural horror, Terrified is an Argentine that follows paranormal investigators looking into the strange happenings taking place in a neighborhood of Buenos Aires.

Article continues after ad

The movie includes “supernatural splatter”, and what Zimmerman describes as a “very upsetting, long creature” as its “great ghostly figure”.

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me (1992)

New Line Cinema Laura Palmer’s murder is what kicks off the TV series, Twin Peaks.

A prequel to the hit TV series, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me revolves around a murder investigation while showing Laura Palmer’s last week alive before the show’s events take place.

“It’s a very personal reckoning with your own mortality and your own death,” Zimmerman said about the film. “You know going in that this is the last week of Laura Palmer’s life.”

Article continues after ad

Ring (1998) & The Ring (2002)

DreamWorks Pictures When The Ring’s ghostly villain was finally seen for the first time, it ensured the film became a staple in horror.

Both the original Japanese film Ring and its American remake made Zimmerman’s list. The plot in each film centers around a mysterious cursed videotape that promises death in seven days to whoever listens to it.

Referencing the main ghost’s appearance crawling out of a TV screen, Zimmerman called the scene “uncanny” and “deeply strange”. And if you don’t know what he’s referring to, it’s definitely worth finding out for yourself.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Ghostwatch (1992)

BBC The film was originally presented as live television.

Another supernatural mockumentary making the list, a TV crew take on ‘The most haunted house in Britain’ in Ghostwatch with the expectation of uncovering a hoax. However, as this is a horror film, things very quickly spiral out of control.

While Zimmerman admits the film includes some “dated qualities” and “cultural artifacts”, he says the movie effectively creates an “oppressive atmosphere” that is “so effective at being scary”.

The Wailing (2016)

20th Century Fox The Wailing sees its protagonist attempt to save his daughter, who has become possessed.

In hopes of saving his daughter, The Wailing follows a policeman investigating a remote Korean village after a series of strange murders and the breakout of a bizarre infection.

Article continues after ad

Zimmerman warns the movie will leave you “a little worn-out in your soul”, but affirms that it is a “great feeling” to have after watching a good horror.

The Medium (2021)

Showbox / GDH 559 The Medium is Thai-South Korean mockumentary following a possession.

A more recent film on this list, The Medium sees another possession take place as a shaman finds a goddess has seemingly taken over his nephew. However, he quickly learns the one in control isn’t who they claim to be.

Article continues after ad

Linking The Medium with The Wailing, Zimmerman says both films surround “religious wonder” while exploring “the forces outside of us that are controlling us” by using possession as a narrative tool.

Article continues after ad

Rec (2007) & Rec 2 (2009)

Filmax Rec combines found footage with zombie-like possession.

The original and sequel Rec films concluded Zimmerman’s top horror picks, both Spanish found footage films following an infection that turns its victims into zombie-like versions of their former selves.

The first sees a group of firefighters head to an apartment building after an emergency call, only to find themselves trapped after a strict quarantine is enforced. The sequel has a team of soldiers assigned to protect a scientist investigating the outbreak.

Zimmerman described both as “the most perfect funhouse movies in the world” that trigger “primal” fear with their “relentless” pace and “nightmare” imagery.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it – Zimmerman’s top picks for the “scariest” horror movies of all time. If you’re looking for more recommendations, you can also check out Dexerto’s top 40 horror titles of all time or our very own selection from Shudder.