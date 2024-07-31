“Shocking” Netflix series with divisive ending tops chart across the world

New Thai drama Master of the House is whipping up a storm across the streamer’s global charts.

As the kids say, Netflix has been cooking with its non-English language TV shows of late. The streaming service has had success with Pact of Silence and Desperate Lies over the past few weeks, but its latest chart-topper has come from an unexpected source.

Master of the House, a seven-episode Thai drama, follows the mysterious death of a tycoon in his lavish mansion. As a result, a vicious battle ensues over a multi-billion-baht inheritance between his heirs… and the young housekeeper he recently married.

Article continues after ad

It’s drama central, and after only releasing on July 18, Netflix users across the world are lapping it up.

“STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING and go watch #MasterOfTheHouse on Netflix. An iconic Thai series that will not disappoint, I promise! Come back and tell me when you finished it,” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

Article continues after ad

A second weighed in, “Master of the House on Netflix is quite disturbing. The way these people are treating the staff makes me very angry. I really want to throw something at them but don’t want to break my TV.”

Article continues after ad

“Master of the House on Netflix is extremely so upsetting but wow such a great watch,” a third fan added.

A fourth mused, “Master of the House on Netflix is a good show ngl, finished it two days ago and I’m still tryna process all of the f**kery.”

The binge worthy TV show hasn’t been adapted from an existing story, but according to its creators, draws heavily from real-life culture.

Director Sivaroj Kongsakul told Netflix: “The core theme of this series revolve around our ability to manage power and greed, and whether our pursuits might inadvertently harm others. If left unchecked, it can wreck relationships, families, societies, or even entire nations.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“How can we control these impulses? Are we aware of the pain we might inflict in our quest for success? This aspect makes the show both entertaining and compelling, prompting viewers to reflect on these issues.”

You can stream all seven episodes of Master of the House on Netflix now.

For less upsetting programs on Netflix, check out updates for Virgin River Season 6, Heartstopper Season 3, and Emily in Paris Season 4. You can also find new TV shows and TV shows streaming this month.